It's no surprise the ballpark classics -- hot dogs, burgers, beers and water -- continue to reign as the best-selling food at The Diamond. The Richmond Flying Squirrels are well into the second half of the season, and there have been some slight tweaks to the menu, but fans are making their favorite items known.

"Hot dogs are always our number one, hot dogs and beer," director of food and beverage Steve Bales said ahead of the Squirrels' game against the Portland Sea Dogs on Thursday.

While they do sell the best, it is important to have a large selection of the foods so that fans always have the opportunity to try something new.

Bales and his team are used to the challenge, and some of their latest creations for this season have been successful.

One of Bales' successes this season has been the big 'dill' dog, which has been popular among fans and is still going strong from the introduction at the start of the season.

"It started off really solid at the beginning of the year, we sold about 40 or 50 a game," he said. "Now we sell about a dozen or sometimes 20 a game, which is still good for a novelty item like that."

In terms of beer, Bales said IPAs and lagers are the go-to for fans when they look for something refreshing to drink in the hot summer sun.

"The hazy IPAs and the tropical ones as well do really well," he said.

An ice cold beer is a classic at ballgames, but the Squirrels introduced frozen drinks this year, such as frozen margaritas, which have grown in popularity to help beat the heat on the scorching-hot game days.

"We've added all of the frozen drinks this year, so we've really increased on the frozen drinks especially now with these 100-degree days that are killing us," he said.

Different from other years, there were not many changes done to the menu midseason, but they did make some changes to the menu by removing barbeque.

"We had some pulled pork that doesn't sell like it used to in the past, and it's a complicated item for the stands to handle," he said. "Other than that we just switch out the signature dogs and signature burgers with new ideas."

Knowing which food items and drink options are still going strong and which ones are struggling, this information helps Bales decide on what to bring back next season.

"We have all the data and the numbers of what we sell," he said. "We'll take a look at the signature items and pick one or two of the best sellers and try to continue those."

Once the final numbers are in, it's time to begin brainstorming for new menu-item ideas and new food and drink experiences that will attract fans.

Richmond Sports Richmond Flying Squirrels 2023 season in photos