How Dwayne Haskins went from first-round pick to cut from Washington's team in less than two years

After a rough first season in the NFL, Dwayne Haskins knew he had work to do.
Haskins threw himself into that work this offseason, losing weight, gaining muscle and impressing some of the league's best receivers with throws he made on practice fields across the country.
His arm felt destined for greatness, but in the end, his head couldn't keep up. Monday, he was abruptly released by the Washington Football Team, which decided to pay out the $4.3 million owed over the last two years of his contract rather than keep him around.
"Sometimes you have to go through hard knocks," Washington coach Ron Rivera said. "Sometimes you have to hit rock bottom before you can dig your way back out of it. Sometimes a change helps. With Dwayne, it’s about, what have you learned? What are you going to take from these experiences that is going to help you grow and get better?"
Haskins' decision making failed him both on and off the field.
On the field, the last three weeks have revealed him as a quarterback that is unable to make the reads required of an NFL offense, and he was benched for former ODU and XFL quarterback Taylor Heinicke on Sunday after failing to throw the ball to a wide-open receiver on a crucial fourth-and-2 play.
His final record as a starter is 3-10, and he threw just 12 touchdowns compared to 14 interceptions.
"I'm hoping for another chance, and I'm just praying another team sees in me the potential I see in myself, and I need to untap that potential," Haskins told WUSA TV on Monday. "And hopefully I can still be a good quarterback one day, but it will take time and it will take a lot of hard work and dedication, and that's something I'm willing to do because of how long I've played this game, how long I've worked."
Haskins had just one college season as a starter, a successful campaign at Ohio State, but his arrival in Washington was controversial, with multiple reports suggesting that team owner Dan Snyder overruled coaches and scouts, who had seen red flags, and ordered them to draft Haskins in the first round.
Haskins attended a private high school in suburban Washington with Snyder's son.
That would become the least of his controversies.
He is the only NFL player to be disciplined for violating the league's COVID protocols twice, including a maskless party he attended last week.
Earlier this season, Haskins was benched after reportedly celebrating throwing for 300 yards in a loss to Baltimore.
After that benching, he was seen sulking at the following Wednesday's practice, and then missed the next several days of practice with what was described by the team as an illness.
Haskins' first NFL victory last season was overshadowed when he missed the final play of the game because he was taking selfies with fans.
Through it all Rivera has defended Haskins as a young player who is still learning his way (Haskins turned 23 in May).
After the party controversy last week, Haskins needed special clearance from the NFL to practice, given the league's strict coronavirus protocols.
It appeared that he was being kept around because he represented the team's best chance at an NFC East title. With his struggles Sunday, he had become a liability on the field as well.
After the game, he left the stadium before talking to Rivera, offensive coordinator Scott Turner or reporters.
"I know that I'm a hard worker," Haskins told WUSA. "I know I've made some mistakes. But you know, people need to be forgiven sometimes. And I'm not asking for forgiveness, but I'm definitely asking for understanding. I understand that I need to face some things that I need to right that are wrong, and I need to man up and move forward and make the best of my next opportunity, and that's what I want to do. And I will do that. I owe that to myself and my supporters.
"I have no doubt in my mind that I can overcome this, and grow and become a better person, a better athlete, a better quarterback, a better leader because of this. That's something that I'm praying and working to be able to show, and I'm hoping a change of scenery can help with that."
Haskins didn't lack for role models in Washington, and coaches hoped watching the work ethic of players like Chase Young and Alex Smith would rub off on him, but he reportedly didn't spend as much time as other players studying film or the playbook.
With his release, Haskins is subject to the league's waiver system, where any team can claim him and his current contract. If he goes unclaimed, he will become a free agent.
Washington will absorb an approximately $8.5 million salary cap hit next year as a result of the decision.
The move comes as the team is chasing a playoff spot Sunday night in Philadelphia. Rivera said earlier Monday he hopes Smith will be available, but if he is injured, the team would go with Heinicke, who was signed in December.
Washington also has rookie practice squad quarterback Steven Montez available.
