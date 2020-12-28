How Dwayne Haskins went from first-round pick to cut from Washington's team in less than two years

Haskins' first NFL victory last season was overshadowed when he missed the final play of the game because he was taking selfies with fans.

Through it all Rivera has defended Haskins as a young player who is still learning his way (Haskins turned 23 in May).

After the party controversy last week, Haskins needed special clearance from the NFL to practice, given the league's strict coronavirus protocols.

It appeared that he was being kept around because he represented the team's best chance at an NFC East title. With his struggles Sunday, he had become a liability on the field as well.

After the game, he left the stadium before talking to Rivera, offensive coordinator Scott Turner or reporters.

"I know that I'm a hard worker," Haskins told WUSA. "I know I've made some mistakes. But you know, people need to be forgiven sometimes. And I'm not asking for forgiveness, but I'm definitely asking for understanding. I understand that I need to face some things that I need to right that are wrong, and I need to man up and move forward and make the best of my next opportunity, and that's what I want to do. And I will do that. I owe that to myself and my supporters.