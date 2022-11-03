How much are the Washington Commanders worth? And who will buy them?

ASHBURN — On the hunt for the next owner of the Washington Commanders, don't bother looking for the next Dan Snyder - his purchase of the team in 1999 wouldn't meet NFL rules today.

Snyder was heavily leveraged, meaning he used loans and debt to buy the team, then paid them back over time with the profits from the operation.

In the years since, though, the league has passed rules capping how much debt an owner can hold, to avoid a messy situation where a bank forecloses on a team.

That means only the smallest sliver of the ultra-rich can even come to the table after Wednesday's announcement of the team exploring a sale.

While it may seem strange to put out a press release announcing the exploration of a sale, a mergers and acquisitions expert said making the potential sale public is the best way to drive up interest and try to get as many bids as possible.

As for the price, the Denver Broncos recently sold for $4.65 billion, and there were a reported five bidders who came to the table at the $4 billion starting point.

English soccer club Chelsea recently sold for $3.08 billion (US), but the new owners also made a $2.16 billion commitment to funding improvements at the club, making the total investment higher than the Broncos.

Either way, it would be stunning if a potential Commanders' sale didn't smash those records.

With Snyder's family owning virtually 100% of the team, it's a rare opportunity to take full control of an NFL franchise in a top-10 media market.

Whoever buys the team will need to factor in an immediate cash outlay for a new stadium, but that's a perk, not a drawback - the new owner will get to be intimately involved with the design and location of the new stadium, instead of getting stuck with a preexisting build, like Snyder did.

The top names that will be immediately mentioned won't come as any surprise.

Tech billionaires Jeff Bezos and Michael Dell have both kicked the tires on NFL ownership recently, and would have the cash to meet NFL requirements. There's thought that Snyder would refuse to sell to Bezos, though, on account of his longstanding grudge against the Bezos-owned Washington Post.

Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris, an investment fund owner, was one of the final bidders in the Broncos sale and is expected to be a major player for the Commanders as well.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will once again try to encourage the sale to a Black owner - the league has never had one.

Byron Allen, a sports media mogul, and Robert Smith, an investor, were both strongly encouraged by Goodell to make a run at the Broncos.

Could the league make an exception to the debt rule to help them compete? Absolutely. The NFL's rules are set in stone, but are easily amendable by a vote of the other owners.

One rule the NFL will hold to is a prohibition against investment groups or hedge funds purchasing the team. The only collectively-owned team is the Green Bay Packers, and they were grandfathered in.

Other names from the world of D.C. real estate and politics could emerge as well.

Former AOL investor Ted Leonsis is reportedly the favorite to buy the Washington Nationals baseball team, which would give him control over the Nationals, Wizards (NBA), Capitals (NHL), and Mystics (WNBA), a near-monopoly on the area sports scene.

Leonsis likely doesn't have the capital to make a run at the Commanders, but given his prominent role on the local sports scene, could be tapped as a partner by the ultimate buyer.

That buyer will need to purchase at least 30% of the team for themselves, but will almost certainly shoot for the 51% mark that provides total decision-making power.

If the sale price is $6 billion, which is not a reach, that would mean a cash outlay at closing of $2 billion, a stretch for all but a handful of the world's wealthiest people.

In exchange, they'll get the chance to build the next great stadium in the D.C. area, and would host a Super Bowl that would rival Presidential inaugurations for pomp and circumstance in the nation's capital.