How the Washington Football Team and Richmond became friends again after seven 'adversarial' years

That was music to Stoney's ears. The mayor inherited the previous deal, and had made clear there would be no renewal under the same terms. However, he remained interested in partnering with the area's most popular sports team, as measured by weekly television ratings.

He said under the new regime the communication between the two sides has been less "adversarial."

"I'm just here to continue to grow the relationship between the city and the Washington Football Team," he said Thursday. "I feel good about that. I'm optimistic. I'm damn near giddy, to tell you the truth, because they've been so welcoming to the partnership and I have not seen that in the past."

As the team dropped the "Redskins" moniker last year and stated its intent to become the NFL's most diverse team, Richmond was undergoing a similar transformation, with Stoney ordering the removal of Confederate monuments.

Wright, who said the team will unveil its new identity early next year, said such changes aren't just for show, but are the correct business decision.