How the Washington Football Team and Richmond became friends again after seven 'adversarial' years

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Washington Football Team president Jason Wright traded fist bumps and jokes Thursday afternoon at the Hotchkiss Community Center.
The event, and this year's training camp, have marked the beginning of an unlikely second act for a relationship between a team and city that are both in the middle of dramatic changes.
The initial contract that brought the NFL team's training camp to Richmond ended last year, coinciding with Wright's hiring and the firing of nearly the entire Washington front office.
Briefed on the situation between the two sides, Wright said he felt it was important for the team to show its commitment to change by coming to Richmond this year under different terms - instead of the city paying Washington $500,000 in cash and services, the team is paying $100,000 to rent the fields for the week.
The team's charitable arm also announced a $75,000 donation to the Hotchkiss facility on Thursday.
"As I got in and just talked to folks who had been here, it was clear that Richmond had been such a good partner to us in the past," Wright said. "Seeing (Stoney's) leadership, his vision for this region, tied to where I know that we wanted to go as an organization, I was like, yeah, let's figure out how we make this work. And do it in a way that feels right."
That was music to Stoney's ears. The mayor inherited the previous deal, and had made clear there would be no renewal under the same terms. However, he remained interested in partnering with the area's most popular sports team, as measured by weekly television ratings.
He said under the new regime the communication between the two sides has been less "adversarial."
"I'm just here to continue to grow the relationship between the city and the Washington Football Team," he said Thursday. "I feel good about that. I'm optimistic. I'm damn near giddy, to tell you the truth, because they've been so welcoming to the partnership and I have not seen that in the past."
As the team dropped the "Redskins" moniker last year and stated its intent to become the NFL's most diverse team, Richmond was undergoing a similar transformation, with Stoney ordering the removal of Confederate monuments.
Wright, who said the team will unveil its new identity early next year, said such changes aren't just for show, but are the correct business decision.
"When you think about actually just building a healthy franchise, even just from a financial standpoint, it's a no-brainer decision to be here, to be present, to link arms with people like the mayor, who is moving this region in a great direction, both from a cultural awareness standpoint and an economic standpoint," he said.
Wright promised continued engagement in the city in the coming years, but stopped short of promising a return of training camp.
He said he and coach Ron Rivera would huddle on the matter, potentially after the season. This year's abbreviated schedule of just five days in Richmond has allowed both men to test drive the facilities before making that decision.
Stoney said under the new terms, he'd do his best to lobby the team to return, noting the sold-out crowds that have packed the facility each day.
For now, though, both sides are soaking in the good vibes that have been noticeably absent in past years.
"With this new regime in charge over the Washington Football Team, I believe there's great things to come," Stoney said. "So I'm optimistic - hell, I'm bullish - on the fact that Washington will continue to be here, and I will do everything I can to make sure that happens."
