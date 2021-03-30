How the West will be won: Storylines to follow during the 2021 MLB season

For comparison, former Goochland and ODU star Justin Verlander, currently sidelined after elbow surgery, led the majors with 223 innings for the Astros in 2019.

Most established major league starters will be asked to return to a normal workload, but what will this look like? Often times it takes pitchers months to years to ramp back up after missing time due to injury, and now you have every pitcher in baseball undergoing similar circumstances, even with healthy ligaments.

Some might not find this task difficult - I'm absolutely positive we'll see Max Scherzer firing in seven or so innings every five days until he's just physically unable to. But for the others, there are difficult decisions to be made. Will teams decide to take it easy on their pitchers, limiting pitch/inning counts or using six-man rotations? Or will they bet that traditional workloads won''t introduce a rash of arm injuries?

Lockout years of the past could give us an idea of how things will go, but there's really no telling. It doesn't help that pitchers in the National League will be forced to hit again, which has already injured one major pitcher (Arizona's Zac Gallen).