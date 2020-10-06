How's the Washington defense? Good enough, which you might not have guessed from the final scores

The first is impact plays and takeaways. After forcing the Eagles into three turnovers, the Football Team only created three more in the next three games combined.

The defensive line logged 8 sacks in the opener, then 7 in the following three games.

Secondly, the offense has not provided much of an assist.

When opponents start drives at their own 35-yard line or behind, they score touchdowns only 11% of the time, about half the league average.

But eight turnovers by the offense, third-most in the NFL, have produced short fields, which create easier scoring opportunities.

As for Collins, the centerpiece of the secondary, Rivera said he's responding to the score on the field when he tries to make the big play.

“This is true for a lot of our veteran guys, especially on the defensive side," Rivera said. "As it gets later in the game, you watch things get broken down because guys are trying to make plays. They’re trying to force a fumble. They want to take the ball away, and then they get outside of it.