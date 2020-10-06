How's the Washington defense? Good enough, which you might not have guessed from the final scores

Landon Collins has made SportsCenter a handful of times this season, but almost always for the wrong reasons.
He has an interception, but more memorable were touchdown runs by Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson where they juked past Collins while he was left grasping at air.
The rest of the unit has produced similar results. After holding Philly to 17 points in the opener, Washington allowed 30, 34 and 31 points in consecutive losses.
So the unit is struggling? Hardly.
Coach Ron Rivera gave the group an endorsement on Monday, and they've passed the subjective "eye test" even as the team has struggled.
"You can’t take them away, but if you took away a couple of the big plays that we gave away (on Sunday), the defense played pretty well," Rivera said. "They played well enough at times to give us a chance. Those are things we have to look at."
Rivera entrusted key positions to younger players, and so far the results have been promising.
Rookie Kamren Curl has proven reliable as the nickel cornerback, while at linebacker, veteran Thomas Davis has seen limited action, instead ceding the time, in part, to second-year player Cole Holcomb.
The group has fallen short in two ways, though.
The first is impact plays and takeaways. After forcing the Eagles into three turnovers, the Football Team only created three more in the next three games combined.
The defensive line logged 8 sacks in the opener, then 7 in the following three games.
Secondly, the offense has not provided much of an assist.
When opponents start drives at their own 35-yard line or behind, they score touchdowns only 11% of the time, about half the league average.
But eight turnovers by the offense, third-most in the NFL, have produced short fields, which create easier scoring opportunities.
As for Collins, the centerpiece of the secondary, Rivera said he's responding to the score on the field when he tries to make the big play.
“This is true for a lot of our veteran guys, especially on the defensive side," Rivera said. "As it gets later in the game, you watch things get broken down because guys are trying to make plays. They’re trying to force a fumble. They want to take the ball away, and then they get outside of it.
"But early in the game, you see the guys doing the things they’re capable of, playing the way they’re supposed to. That’s exciting. Landon’s one of those guys. He plays hard, he plays physical, all the time. He’s constantly trying to make things happen.”
Rivera said he encourages them to stay within the framework of the defense while the game is still close, and not to give up a score that could put the margin out of reach.
Success defensively could create a dilemma for Rivera in the coming weeks, as the rest of the NFC East continues to flounder.
Rivera has announced repeatedly that this is a rebuilding year, with expectations to match. But if the division is in reach a few weeks from now, and the defense keeps having success, would he re-evaluate that stance and try to play his veterans more, to attempt to win the title?
"That’s exactly what it is right now - we are in certain situations that have got interesting circumstances, and we have to evaluate those," Rivera said. "That’s something we have to talk about, something that we have to look at. We’ve got to decide what’s in our best interest going forward."
