Hugh Evans, Richmonder for much of life, took unorthodox path to NBA officiating

Hugh Evans, a Richmonder for much of his life, had numerous claims to fame. He was one of the first HBCU alums to officiate in the NBA, worked in that capacity for 28 years (1973-2001), and he called 1,969 regular-season games, 170 playoff games, 35 NBA Finals games and four NBA All-Star Games.

But the most distinguishing aspect of Mr. Evans’ career was this: he never officiated a high school or college game.

That unorthodox start in the profession led to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, to which Mr. Evans was inducted in April. He died, at 81, on July 8. Mr. Evans lived in Richmond 1977-1998 before moving to Florida, and then Georgia.

The vast majority of NBA officials reached the league with comparable resumes. They worked high school games, and then progressed to college competition before seeking employment at basketball's top level.

In 1968, Mr. Evans was the director of a Brooklyn, N.Y., community center and decided to officiate some recreation league basketball games after work. Following his rec-league indoctrination, Mr. Evans officiated in the Rucker summer league, which then included several NBA players staying in shape on one of New York's most famous blacktops.

This was good experience, figured Mr. Evans, for a young referee who had decided he would give the college game a try. He used $100 to enroll in an officials' camp.

"It was the best investment I ever made," Mr. Evans told the Times-Dispatch in 1991. After a few days of instruction and whistle-blowing, "(the camp director) asked me if I would be interested in working pro games. I asked him if he was kidding.

"He said I would be wasting my time with college games because I already had what it took to make it in the pros."

Mr. Evans accepted a part-time NBA contract (47 games) in 1972, then picked up a full schedule the next season. Here was a relatively inexperienced man in his 20s running the court with Oscar Robertson, Jerry West, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, and Walt Frazier.

"It wasn't easy," said Mr. Evans. "But I had seen most of the players in the summer and they recognized me from the playground. That helped tremendously."

Mr. Evans, a native of Bishop, W.Va., in 1977 moved to Richmond with his wife, Augusta, a native of the city. They raised a family that included sons Aaron and Todd, graduates of Marshall-Walker High and John Marshall High, respectively. Both were standout running backs in high school and played football at West Virginia.

Mr. Evans was regarded as one of the best in his field for decades, and previously was enshrined in the New York City Basketball Hall of Fame as well as that of North Carolina A&T, his alma mater, where he played basketball and baseball 1959-63. Mr. Evans was the sixth official to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Mr. Evans estimated that during his NBA career he flew approximately 60,000 miles a season, and he also coached in the Huguenot Little League and was an avid golfer.

Rod Thorn, who was the NBA's vice president for operations, in 1991 called Mr. Evans "one of our two or three best refs for the last several years … Hugh's got a personality, a way about him that I would hope every one of our refs could have. He's able to defuse situations very well because of that great personality on the court."

After retiring in 2001, Mr. Evans worked as an NBA assistant supervisor of officials for two years.