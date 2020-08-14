'I learned a lot': After nearly two years, Reuben Foster returns to the field in Washington

ASHBURN - One problem was self-inflicted. The other wasn't. Combined, they've kept Reuben Foster out football since Oct. 2018.
Now he's ready for redemption, ready to play the game he loves, and ready for fans to see the true him.
“I’ve grown a lot, just being humble, vulnerable, understanding for a lot of things of life, real understanding of life," he said Friday after Washington's second practice. "It’s just hard to explain. My drive to get back on the field was just insane. I appreciate the game no matter what.
"I’m crazy for this game. I feel like God put me right here and dropped me like this and said, ‘Here’s the football child.’ I love this game. I’ll never take it for granted for a minute.”
Foster was a first-round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2017, but was warned by the team in 2018 after a domestic violence case that any future issues would result in his release. Nine months later, he was arrested again on charges of domestic violence, and released by the team.
He was claimed by Washington, and was suspended for the remainder of the season. In 2019, he suffered a gruesome knee injury during his first OTA practice with the team. In addition to tearing his ACL, he lost feeling in his foot for several months.
His return for Week 1 of this season is not a sure thing, but he's back working with the full team, a step in the right direction. Foster said he's still building confidence.
“I was focusing on my leg and focusing on my first day of practice, really," he said. "I was focused on my leg and I was like, ‘Dang, am I the same again? Will I ever be the same? Will I ever be that type of caliber guy?’ I’m not going to take it to the point where I’m going to stop my playing, my play style. I’ve just got to get confidence out there.”
Foster credited the team's director of player development, Malcolm Blacken, with helping him grow off the field. Blacken, who serves as a mentor to a number of the players, "showed me stuff I was lacking and helped guide me on certain paths," Foster said.
He said he didn't want to discuss specifics of the domestic violence charges.
“I learned a lot," Foster said. "Right now, I’m not even worrying about all of that. It’s in the rear view and I’m going to keep it in the rear view. I’m looking toward the future and try to look onto the bigger things and try to get back onto the field.”
New Washington coach Ron Rivera promised the players a fresh opportunity when he arrived, but that included an "intense" chat with Foster. Foster said the two have already built a trusting relationship.
If Foster can return to form, he would almost certainly become the team's most talented linebacker, a desperate need at the moment.
Linebackers coach Steve Russ said even though Foster hasn't participated in much on-field work, he's been putting in the time in the classroom.
"I quiz guys a lot in meetings, and Reuben will push mute, and I see Reuben making all the calls with his hands whether I asked him or not, and I can see his lips moving whether I asked him a question or not," Russ said. "I really like his focus. I like his discipline right now. And obviously we're rooting for him. We are his biggest fans; I want to see him get back out there and play football. I know that's what he loves to do. And that's what he's worked very, very hard to do."
That passion for the game caused Foster to light up several times during a Friday interview.
"Everything I’ve been through in trying to get back on the field, I just wanted to play football again, something I grew up loving," he said. "Something (I loved) as a little kid – peewee, high school, middle school, all that type of stuff. It’s heartfelt when the field is not an option."
Rivera said he's in Foster's corner as the linebacker continues to grow.
"I’m excited for the young man’s opportunity," the coach said. "You know, here’s a guy who needed a change of scenery. I think that may be one of the things that has truly benefited him."
