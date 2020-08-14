'I learned a lot': After nearly two years, Reuben Foster returns to the field in Washington

“I was focusing on my leg and focusing on my first day of practice, really," he said. "I was focused on my leg and I was like, ‘Dang, am I the same again? Will I ever be the same? Will I ever be that type of caliber guy?’ I’m not going to take it to the point where I’m going to stop my playing, my play style. I’ve just got to get confidence out there.”

Foster credited the team's director of player development, Malcolm Blacken, with helping him grow off the field. Blacken, who serves as a mentor to a number of the players, "showed me stuff I was lacking and helped guide me on certain paths," Foster said.

He said he didn't want to discuss specifics of the domestic violence charges.

“I learned a lot," Foster said. "Right now, I’m not even worrying about all of that. It’s in the rear view and I’m going to keep it in the rear view. I’m looking toward the future and try to look onto the bigger things and try to get back onto the field.”

New Washington coach Ron Rivera promised the players a fresh opportunity when he arrived, but that included an "intense" chat with Foster. Foster said the two have already built a trusting relationship.