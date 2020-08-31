If a game is played and no one attends, does it make a sound? At FedEx Field, the answer is yes.

LANDOVER, Md. - With a completed workout in the books, Khaleke Hudson waved to the crowd as he walked to the tunnel at FedEx Field. As he did, the fans went silent.

That's because the noise was artificial, part of Washington's preparation for what NFL games will look like this season. The crowd noise was piped in at a level that diminished the awkwardness of the empty stadium, but didn't interfere with things like snap counts or communication.

In lieu of preseason games, Washington made the 45-minute trek from its Ashburn facility to the stadium on Monday for a workout, showing off a newly improved grass surface at the stadium, but also showing just how badly the team will miss not having preseason games.

The final period of the scrimmage was a two-minute drill. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins moved the offense to the opposing 25-yard line, and still had 30 seconds left. But he went for broke on a risky end zone pass to Steven Sims, and was intercepted by Ronald Darby to end the day.

Coach Ron Rivera chatted with Haskins as soon as the play was over. His message was that it's OK to make mistakes, but the key is to learn from them. Rivera said.