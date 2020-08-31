If a game is played and no one attends, does it make a sound? At FedEx Field, the answer is yes.

LANDOVER, Md. - With a completed workout in the books, Khaleke Hudson waved to the crowd as he walked to the tunnel at FedEx Field. As he did, the fans went silent.
That's because the noise was artificial, part of Washington's preparation for what NFL games will look like this season. The crowd noise was piped in at a level that diminished the awkwardness of the empty stadium, but didn't interfere with things like snap counts or communication.
In lieu of preseason games, Washington made the 45-minute trek from its Ashburn facility to the stadium on Monday for a workout, showing off a newly improved grass surface at the stadium, but also showing just how badly the team will miss not having preseason games.
The final period of the scrimmage was a two-minute drill. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins moved the offense to the opposing 25-yard line, and still had 30 seconds left. But he went for broke on a risky end zone pass to Steven Sims, and was intercepted by Ronald Darby to end the day.
Coach Ron Rivera chatted with Haskins as soon as the play was over. His message was that it's OK to make mistakes, but the key is to learn from them. Rivera said.
"We talked about what the situation was," Rivera said. "He still had a time out left. He had the whole field open to him. There's nothing wrong with putting something in the middle there, because if we catch it, we can call time out. There's nothing wrong with throwing the ball away. The two things we can't do are turn the ball over and take a sack.
"A veteran corner bated him into a mistake. That's what happened. He understood his mistake, and that's where you start seeing the growth in him."
The problem for Rivera and Haskins is that growth will have to take place in games that count in the standings, instead of preseason games, joint practices or other OTA workouts that the team missed out on because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Washington did see encouraging news, though, as Chase Young (hip) participated fully and declared himself "97 percent" healthy on the verge of the season.
Young said the workout helped make the upcoming season more real to him, and is excited to fulfill a dream he's had since attending Redskins games as a child.
"I think I'm about 12 minutes away from my house," he said. "It just felt good. It's been a long time coming."
Cornerback Kendall Fuller didn't participate, and linebacker Thomas Jones left halfway through. On a rainy day, Rivera cited the wet grass as a reason to be cautious with injured players and veterans.
Quarterback Alex Smith got eight snaps during 11-on-11 play, the most he's had in any workout open to reporters, but Rivera wouldn't commit to him being on the team's 53-man roster this year. Smith is a potential candidate to go to injured reserve and sit out the first half of the season.
The scrimmage opened with Rivera waving to one of the few fans in attendance - his wife Stephanie, who was in the owner's box with Dan Snyder and a handful of others. Otherwise the stadium was devoid of fans, as it will be for the opening week game against the Eagles.
Young, the highly anticipated first-round draft pick, said he won't have any problems flipping the switch when it's game time.
"When I put the helmet on, I'm not Chase Young," said the player nicknamed The Predator. "I turn into something different."
