If latest dalliance with Nats tells RVA anything, it's that a new ballpark is needed

Every year without firm plans for a new ballpark increases Richmond's risk of losing professional baseball. Again.
The Diamond’s condition drove Atlanta’s Triple-A franchise from Richmond to Gwinnett County, Ga., after the 2008 season. The same factor apparently played a role in the Washington Nationals recently settling for a move of their Triple-A team from Fresno, Calif., to Rochester, N.Y., rather than Richmond.
A Nationals-Richmond connection obviously makes more sense for both sides. This offseason presented an opening. Major League Baseball took over affiliate assignations, with input from its teams.
The Nats had interest in Richmond. The Diamond was a sticking point, as it was in 2008, when Washington explored relocating its Double-A franchise.
San Francisco’s Double-A team is expected to return to The Diamond in 2021, but there will likely come a point when more appealing options become available to the Giants, too.
MLB wants modern minor league facilities for personnel. The Diamond, which opened in 1985, lacks spacious clubhouses, coaches' rooms, a lounge, a kitchen, modern strength-and-conditioning areas and indoor batting cages, a video/computer room, and quarters for female staffers.
The Richmond Flying Squirrels consistently upgraded The Diamond since the team moved to town for the 2010 season. Complying with MLB’s recommended facility guidelines, however, would require a huge investment that's not sensible for an old stadium.
There was another consideration related to the Nationals’ shift to Rochester. If Richmond left Double-A and returned to Triple-A, changes in leagues and classification levels for other affiliates would have been needed, complicating formulation of MLB’s structure.
But MLB has stressed that it wants affiliations that are geographically compatible and last. Previously, MLB organizations and farm teams typically worked on two- or four-year deals. If Washington wanted to be in Richmond, MLB could have made it happen. The Diamond was an unattractive landing spot for the Nats in 2008, and again in 2020.
There haven't been public developments – funding plan, timeline - concerning a new ballpark since Sept. 28, 2016, when the Flying Squirrels and VCU entered into a nonbinding memorandum of understanding. They agreed that their joint intention was construction and use of a stadium in the city, "in close proximity to the current location of The Diamond."
The proposal involves creation of a VCU Athletics Village, with a ballpark as centerpiece, along the Hermitage Road corridor. Much of the land needed for the project is occupied by Virginia's Alcohol Beverage Control Authority headquarters, scheduled for a move to Hanover County during the summer of 2021.
According to Ed McLaughlin, VCU’s vice president and director of athletics, a stadium's opening date depends on when property becomes available and money is raised for construction.
The Squirrels have done what they can to The Diamond. In past years, as long as Minor League Baseball and the Eastern League remained patient, Richmond’s place in affiliated baseball seemed secure.
MLB is now in charge, wants something nicer for its minor league workforce, and does not appear to have comparable patience. Trenton was the New York Yankees’ Double-A affiliate for the last 18 years. That franchise this month shifted to Somerset, N.J., with the Yankees saying they wanted a better facility.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor