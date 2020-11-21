If latest dalliance with Nats tells RVA anything, it's that a new ballpark is needed

There was another consideration related to the Nationals’ shift to Rochester. If Richmond left Double-A and returned to Triple-A, changes in leagues and classification levels for other affiliates would have been needed, complicating formulation of MLB’s structure.

But MLB has stressed that it wants affiliations that are geographically compatible and last. Previously, MLB organizations and farm teams typically worked on two- or four-year deals. If Washington wanted to be in Richmond, MLB could have made it happen. The Diamond was an unattractive landing spot for the Nats in 2008, and again in 2020.

There haven't been public developments – funding plan, timeline - concerning a new ballpark since Sept. 28, 2016, when the Flying Squirrels and VCU entered into a nonbinding memorandum of understanding. They agreed that their joint intention was construction and use of a stadium in the city, "in close proximity to the current location of The Diamond."

The proposal involves creation of a VCU Athletics Village, with a ballpark as centerpiece, along the Hermitage Road corridor. Much of the land needed for the project is occupied by Virginia's Alcohol Beverage Control Authority headquarters, scheduled for a move to Hanover County during the summer of 2021.