Michael Phillips Follow Michael Phillips Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

PHOENIX, Ariz. — As the Kansas City Chiefs secured another Super Bowl berth, a raucous home crowd of 76,000-plus saluted the team by performing their version of the "tomahawk chop," which was broadcast to a national audience.

In that moment, fans of the Washington Commanders might have been thinking: "How is that still OK, but not the 'Redskins' name?"

The answer, like the topic itself, is complicated.

To be clear, there are still a number of Native American groups who have asked the Chiefs to select a new name, and as they did before the 2020 Super Bowl, many of them will use this week's game as an opportunity to protest outside of NFL events.

The Chiefs have also made tweaks to their game-day policies over the last five years, some of it a result of feedback by a local group of Native American leaders they assembled to consult on the issue.

“You are going to have opinions on all sides on what we should and shouldn’t do,” Chiefs president Mark Donovan told the Associated Press. “We’re going to continue to have those discussions. We’re going to continue to make changes going forward, and hopefully changes that do what we hope, which is respect and honor Native American heritage while celebrating the fan experience.”

Among those changes: The team has banned headdresses, no longer uses its horse mascot, Warpaint, and team cheerleaders and representatives are instructed to do the chop with a closed fist, not an open one.

But unlike the NCAA, which passed legislation designed to curb the use of Native American imagery, the NFL has left the issue up to each of its teams.

The Redskins' name had been protested for decades before it was finally changed not by league mandate, but "voluntarily" by owner Dan Snyder under sponsor pressure.

The decision came at the end of an ugly fight between Snyder and the team's three minority owners - Dwight Schar, Robert Rothman and Fred Smith.

Smith owns FedEx, which was the first company to publicly call for a name change - it was followed by Nike and Walmart, among others.

The ownership tussle ended with Snyder buying out the 40.5% of the team owned by his partners for $875 million in 2021 (that share is now worth an estimated $2.5 billion as Snyder prepares to sell). Also, Schar is banned from owning part of an NFL team again.

Those politics, far more than pressure from Native American advocacy groups, drove the decision in Washington.

In Kansas City, the team and its owners, the Hunt family, enjoy broad public support and have received cover from politicians as well, including Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.

“I think its an honor when teams pick out the names of the Native Americans and what they’ve been through," the Republican told reporters. "You know, I think we make too much political hype nowadays, people just want to come out and have fun."

Far from being an ancient tradition, the chop's origins are fairly recent in the world of sports.

A student group at Florida State, named the Scalphunters, are credited with starting it in either 1983 or 1984. The Atlanta Braves also adopted it shortly thereafter.

In 1990, a former Florida State band member brought it to Northwest Missouri State, where he was band director. They performed it at halftime of a Chiefs game, and it stuck from there.

“The Arrowhead Chop is part of the game-day experience that is really important to our fans,” Donovan said to The Kansas City Star.

Indeed, its popularity, and the team's on-field success, have caused local Native American groups to tread lightly in their advocacy.

John Learned, a member of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes, has advocated for a number of game-day changes over the past decade, but not the removal of the chop.

“We’re not going to come after the chop, because it’s unique,” he said to the New York Times. “It’s a rallying cry for our team.”

The team briefly stopped playing the music that accompanies the chant, but fans continued to perform it on their own, and the team quietly reinstated the music.

A wave of social activism after George Floyd's murder brought the issue back to the forefront, with the Cleveland Indians among the teams changing their name.

However, it does not appear that change is imminent in Kansas City, a reflection of the success of the team, their ability to keep portions of the Native American community in support, and the politics of the area.

The Chiefs played the first game after Floyd's death, and when players locked arms for a moment of unity after the national anthem, some of the fans in attendance booed.

Here's the full entertainment lineup for the 2023 Super Bowl Rihanna Sheryl Lee Ralph Chris Stapleton Babyface Troy Kotsur Rihanna roars into action for new Super Bowl halftime teaser | Billboard News