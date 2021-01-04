IHOP will offer 'Morgan Moses pancakes' on Tuesday in tribute to Washington football player from Richmond

Morgan Moses likes to order blueberry pancakes at IHOP. Now, they're named after him.

The Washington Football Team offensive lineman, who played for Meadowbrook and UVA before being drafted into the NFL, will be celebrated at Richmond and Washington area IHOP restaurants on Tuesday.

In football, one of the best plays an offensive lineman can make is a "pancake block," when he flattens the defensive player.

IHOP will offer the pancakes on Tuesday, and will make a donation in Moses' honor to the Morgan Moses Foundation, which promotes education.

The pancakes can be ordered to-go or for delivery.

Washington Football fans started an online petition to have a pancake named for Moses at IHOP earlier this year.

Washington reached the playoffs on Sunday night with a victory against the Philadelphia Eagles, and will face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday night.

Moses is in his seventh NFL season, and this is his second playoff appearance.

From the restaurant: "The limited-edition 'Morgan Moses Pancakes' will feature IHOP’s signature buttermilk pancakes filled with blueberries and topped with blueberry compote and whipped topping – Moses’ personal order whenever dining at IHOP. As part of the partnership, IHOP will be donating to the Morgan Moses Foundation, which aims to motivate children through education.