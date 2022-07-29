Impact of Yankees, Giants in RVA laced into new book about baseball in state

New York Yankees’ affiliates draw fans to The Diamond, largely because the Yankees are a global brand.

And it's partly because there are Richmond-area residents who began following NYC’s American League team when its Triple-A affiliate was in Richmond.

The Richmond Virginians did business as a Yanks’ farm club 1956-64.

Somerset, the Yankees’ Double-A team, is playing the Richmond Flying Squirrels at The Diamond through Sunday, the Patriots' lone visit to Richmond this season. Yankees fans are back on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

A new book – “From Tidewater to the Shenandoah: Snapshots From Virginia’s Rich Baseball Legacy” – notes that the Yankees won four World Series Championships (1956, 1958, 1961, 1962) with Richmond as a minor league partner, and the San Francisco Giants won three (2010, 2012, 2014) since the Double-A Flying Squirrels arrived in Richmond.

The Atlanta Braves won one (1995) while their Triple-A team played in Richmond 1966-2008, though Ralph Garr, Dusty Baker, Dale Murphy, Chipper Jones, Tom Glavine, Deion Sanders and John Smoltz were among those players who came through Richmond.

The 360-page paperback, written by David Driver and Lacy Lusk, wanders all over Virginia for vignettes, profiles and nuggets presenting baseball at the high school, college, summer league, minor league and major league levels.

“Just tried to think of anyone from Virginia, or who played in Virginia, who made a big impact,” said Lusk, a Monacan High and University of Virginia graduate who now resides in Manassas.

Take the story of former William & Mary basketball and baseball standout Curtis Pride. Though hearing impaired, Pride was a regular for Tribe hoops 1986-90, and elevated to the big leagues for a solid career as an outfielder. He’s now the baseball coach and a role model at Gallaudet University in Washington, a school for hearing-impaired students.

“I probably have the most difficult job of college coaches for recruiting,” Pride said in the book. “I recruit deaf or hard-of-hearing players. There are not that many out there.”

It’s the first book for Lusk, 52, who helped write and edit the work that became available online this week. He has a background as a newspaper sports writer and editor in Virginia and Washington, D.C., and continues as a freelance writer for Baseball America.

Lusk grew up attending Richmond Braves games and those at the University of Richmond’s Pitt Field.

“Got to see Sean Casey and Brian Jordan,” he said of two former Spiders who became MLB stars. He spent his college summers umpiring slow-pitch softball in the Richmond area.

Driver and Lusk shared a press box for Washington Nationals games many times. Driver, who previously authored a book about Americans playing professional basketball internationally (“Hoop Dreams in Europe”) pitched the idea baseball project focusing on Virginia.

“We’ve both loved baseball throughout the state,” Lusk said.