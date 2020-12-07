Imperfect Washington defeats perfect Steelers with improbable stars

PITTSBURGH - The Steelers are perfect no more.
The Washington Football Team, part of the laughingstock of football, the NFC East, dethroned the league's best team on Monday afternoon with a surreal 23-17 victory at Heinz Field.
It was Washington's first victory against the Steelers since 1991.
The Steelers turned down the opportunity to kick a 46-yard field goal in the game's final minutes, with the score knotted at 17-all, and were stopped by the Washington defense on fourth down.
Washington then marched down the field thanks to an unlikely trio of heroes - tight end Logan Thomas, running back J.D. McKissic and wide receiver Cam Sims.
Kicker Dustin Hopkins booted through a 45-yard field goal to take the lead, then the Washington defense finished the job.
Defensive lineman Montez Sweat tipped a Ben Roethlisberger pass, and Jon Bostic, a former Steeler, logged the game-sealing interception, which turned into a field goal that produced the final margin.
It was Washington's biggest victory of the season, perhaps biggest since the 2012 run to the playoffs, and kept the Football Team on pace with the New York Giants at 5-7. Pittsburgh falls to 11-1.
Washington was ready for Pittsburgh's quick passing game, and the Steelers didn't do themselves any favors. Pittsburgh receivers dropped seven passes, and the Washington defensive line batted down four more.
It was a brutal, physical affair, and the game took a toll on Washington's team. Playing on a 31-degree night with winds howling from the nearby Ohio River, the Football team lost a handful of key players.
Running back Antonio Gibson injured his toe early in the game and did not return, while Pro Bowl offensive lineman Brandon Scherff left in the second half with an injury.
Tight end Temarrick Hemingway left the game with a wrist injury, while safety Kam Curl missed a handful of plays in the third quarter - a physical toll for a team that will play on Sunday in Arizona.
Most prominently, quarterback Alex Smith got his foot bloodied at the end of the first half, but continued to play, leading the team to a field goal that made the halftime score 14-3 Pittsburgh, but ultimately created points that would be crucial to the winning margin.
It was another quality second half from a team that has become accustomed to producing at that time. Washington dug itself a hole with a mistake-filled first half that allowed the Steelers to jump out to a lead.
The biggest of the bunch, by far, was Washington's failure to jump on a fumbled punt return by the Steelers in the first half. Washington tight end Jeremy Sprinkle appeared to be laying on the football, all by himself, but it squirted out from underneath him and was picked up by the Steelers.
Special teams also hurt Washington, as the Football Team had a pair of ill-advised penalties that negated field position gains.
Then Washington made it's gutsiest call of the game offensively, going for it on fourth-and-1 from its own 34-yard line. The team lined up in a formation it showed last week - a quarterback sneak by Thomas, the tight end. But the play had a wrinkle - Thomas handed it off to McKissic, who was in motion. However, Pittsburgh's Mike Hilton didn't bite on the fake, and Washington receiver Dontrelle Inman didn't slide in to block Hilton, giving Pittsburgh the ball in Washington territory.
Those mistakes went away in the second half, though, as the offense found a groove, rolling with short passes to McKissic and key plays by Thomas and Sims.
Thomas had a second half touchdown to cap off his best day as an NFL player - 9 receptions for 98 yards.
It was also another standout performance on national television for defensive end Chase Young, who has emerged as one of the favorites to be named the NFL's defensive rookie of the year.
The Steelers, meanwhile, remain on track for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, but suffered a rare home loss - they are now 78-2-1 when leading by more than 14+ points at home.
