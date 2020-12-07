Imperfect Washington defeats perfect Steelers with improbable stars

It was a brutal, physical affair, and the game took a toll on Washington's team. Playing on a 31-degree night with winds howling from the nearby Ohio River, the Football team lost a handful of key players.

Running back Antonio Gibson injured his toe early in the game and did not return, while Pro Bowl offensive lineman Brandon Scherff left in the second half with an injury.

Tight end Temarrick Hemingway left the game with a wrist injury, while safety Kam Curl missed a handful of plays in the third quarter - a physical toll for a team that will play on Sunday in Arizona.

Most prominently, quarterback Alex Smith got his foot bloodied at the end of the first half, but continued to play, leading the team to a field goal that made the halftime score 14-3 Pittsburgh, but ultimately created points that would be crucial to the winning margin.

It was another quality second half from a team that has become accustomed to producing at that time. Washington dug itself a hole with a mistake-filled first half that allowed the Steelers to jump out to a lead.