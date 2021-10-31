In a make-or-break game, Washington was exposed for what it is: A bad football team

DENVER - This time, they weren't lining up against Patrick Mahomes, or taking on the mystique of Lambeau Field.
This time, the Washington Football Team was facing a team that looked a lot like itself.
Because of that, coach Ron Rivera was clear all week - it was time to show progress on the scoreboard.
Three tedious hours of football later, they couldn't.
Denver 17, Washington 10. Here is the reality for the Washington Football Team at the bye week:
--They dumped their kicker for one who has had three kicks blocked in two weeks.
--Their defense is on pace to be the worst third-down unit in the history of football.
--Their offense has crossed midfield 15 times in the past two games, and scored 20 points on those trips.
And the record that sums it all up is 2-6, a far cry from the NFC East contenders they proclaimed themselves to be before the season began.
"I know we can be a lot better," defensive end Chase Young said. "What are we not doing right? I feel like that's what we have to find out. It's a process, and that's what we've got to find out.
"It's the NFL. It ain't college at Ohio State where you're going to go in and win every game. We're playing against people who get paid too. We've just got to be better. I've got to be better. We've all got to be better. Ain't much to say other than we've got to be better."
A wealth of miscues on both sides made it a competitive game, with neither team able to generate separation.
Late in the fourth quarter, down by a touchdown, Taylor Heinicke took an inopportune sack on third down inside the red zone, then threw an interception on fourth down.
But Denver, needing only a first down to end the game, instead had a fumble forced by Chase Young - a monster impact play after a relatively quiet game.
That gave Heinicke one more opportunity, but he was pressured on three of his attempts and the game ended quietly.
"I feel like in most of the games we've moved the ball well," Heinicke said. "It's not like we're not getting a lot of yards. We're driving. We're sustaining long drives. It's just, when we get to the 30-yard line, for whatever reason, we just stall out."
Injuries have done the offense no favors, and the Football Team has now lost four of its five starting offensive linemen, as well as tight end Logan Thomas.
Center Chase Roullier went down with an ankle injury on Sunday and had to be carted off. Coach Ron Rivera said Roullier will be evaluated again on Monday.
Rivera, never one to make rash pronouncements after a game, was noncommittal on two of the biggest questions he'll face in the coming week.
The first is whether it's time for another kicker after Chris Blewitt was blocked twice, and the second was whether Heinicke will continue as quarterback.
"That's the nice thing about having a bye," Rivera said. "We'll have a chance to re-evaluate, take a look at a lot of things, and kind of come out of next week thinking about where we're headed."
Rivera was asked about his team's maturity level - there were once again unforced offsides penalties and a dropped potential interception by Bobby McCain that would have been a game changer.
"We're a 2-6 football team right now trying to find ourselves, trying to find our footing," Rivera said.
"We've got to stop making it hard on ourselves. ... We've missed some opportunities. I know there are some things we can be better at. There are a lot of the same guys that played here last year, and there's a lot of the same coaches that coached last year, and we'll see what happens. We've still got nine left to play. Anything's possible."
Indeed, Rivera's team went 2-7 before its improbable playoff run last year. After an uninspiring showing in Denver, though, it's hard to see that lightning striking twice.
