In a make-or-break game, Washington was exposed for what it is: A bad football team

DENVER - This time, they weren't lining up against Patrick Mahomes, or taking on the mystique of Lambeau Field.

This time, the Washington Football Team was facing a team that looked a lot like itself.

Because of that, coach Ron Rivera was clear all week - it was time to show progress on the scoreboard.

Three tedious hours of football later, they couldn't.

Denver 17, Washington 10. Here is the reality for the Washington Football Team at the bye week:

--They dumped their kicker for one who has had three kicks blocked in two weeks.

--Their defense is on pace to be the worst third-down unit in the history of football.

--Their offense has crossed midfield 15 times in the past two games, and scored 20 points on those trips.

And the record that sums it all up is 2-6, a far cry from the NFC East contenders they proclaimed themselves to be before the season began.

"I know we can be a lot better," defensive end Chase Young said. "What are we not doing right? I feel like that's what we have to find out. It's a process, and that's what we've got to find out.