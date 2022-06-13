In a new Richmond ballpark, natural grass or artificial surface?

If the Diamond District develops as the city proposes and a new ballpark is the centerpiece, what should occupy the ground floor? Grass or artificial surface?

The identity and plan of the developer, financing, and City Council approval must come first. But when the ballpark’s design becomes a consideration, the city, the Double-A Flying Squirrels, Major League Baseball, the franchise’s MLB parent organization, and VCU will be among those with strong voices in the matter, according to Todd Parnell, the Flying Squirrels CEO. VCU’s baseball program would share the new facility.

“For me, personally, I’m huge into a natural playing surface, especially if the major league (parent) club has natural grass,” said Parnell.

The Flying Squirrels have been an affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, who feature grass in their stadium, since moving to Richmond for the 2010 season.

Richmond’s first-year manager, Dennis Pelfrey, directed the Giants’ High-A club in Eugene, Ore., last season. That team was among four of six in the High-A Northwest League that played on artificial surfaces. Pelfrey noted several positive and negatives to an artificial surface, which is costly to install, but saves money in the long run because no watering, mowing, or grass care is required.

“When the field gets wet, guys slide past the bag all the time, so it causes issues in that aspect where guys have to slide earlier, possible injuries,” Pelfrey said of artificial surfaces. He also mentioned the heat of the artificial surface on hot days.

Pelfrey noted that from a weather standpoint, an artificial surface with quality drainage can help a team avoid postponements associated with wet grounds. He still prefers a natural surface. He said that in his view, more players would also prefer natural grass, though not by a wide margin.

Infielders, for instance, like consistent hops that an artificial surface provides, and many played on artificial surfaces through their amateur careers.

“If the natural surface is done really well, they’d prefer that,” Pelfrey said Sunday. “But in most cases, there are some issues on every natural surface.”

Artificial surfaces allow the field to be used for various non-baseball events year-round. In December of 2021, the city issued Requests for Interest (RFI) “to solicit creative development responses from financially capable and experienced development teams interested in redeveloping 67.57 acres of under-developed, publicly-owned property.”

That would be the Diamond District. As envisioned by the city, the Diamond District would have a new ballpark on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard, just south of The Diamond, which opened in 1985 and does not meet MLB standards.

According to the city, “The new baseball stadium will be used by the Flying Squirrels (70 games annually) and the VCU baseball team (30 games annually), as well as host events at least another 100 days each year.”

That schedule would not preclude natural grass, in Parnell’s opinion.

“We have awesome professionals who are really talented in taking care of (natural grass), and they deserve that opportunity, in my opinion,” he said. “Plus, it’s the way baseball has been played for centuries, on natural grass.”

Artificial surfaces are everywhere in college and high-school baseball, some minor league fields have it, and five MLB teams play in stadiums with artificial surfaces (Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays).

Some fields have an artificial surface but a cutout dirt infield, dirt mounds and dirt around the plate. Other fields are 100 percent artificial surface.