In ascendant season, Kickers narrowly miss out on chance at league title

“He was our talisman this year, and he's been an absolute stud,” Sawtazky said. “So he deserved the time."

The standout instead Saturday was 24-year-old Oalex Anderson, who signed with the Kickers just three months ago. He came on to start the second half, helped create two chances in the first eight minutes of the half, then scored an equalizing goal in the 64th minute. It was his second goal within the week — he scored at Orlando City B Wednesday, too.

He’s among the players the Kickers will undoubtedly be excited about for the future. Despite the success out of the gate in Sawatzky’s first season, Sawatzky has repeatedly discussed how it takes time to build what he’s building.

But players felt the energy Sawatzky infused.

“He's a little crazy, but he's a good guy,” Anderson said with a chuckle. “He always winds us up. He always comes in with his speeches. After every speech this guy gives, it's like you want to run through a wall. That's how he made us feel. And we just felt disappointed that we couldn't give what he's given us every day.”