In ascendant season, Kickers narrowly miss out on chance at league title

Until 9:58 p.m. Saturday evening, a glimmer of hope remained for the Richmond Kickers.
Their own game ended well over an hour earlier at City Stadium, a 2-1 loss to Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.
But, the way the standings aligned, they could still advance to the USL League One final if two dominoes fell exactly right. They needed Fort Lauderdale CF to beat Union Omaha, and North Texas FC to lose or draw against South Georgia Tormenta FC.
Disappointed from what happened in their own game — when Chattanooga scored a stoppage-time goal to take all three points back to Tennessee — members of the team turned their attention to how the games in Omaha and North Texas were progressing.
As 10 p.m. approached, there was still a chance. Omaha and Fort Lauderdale were scoreless; North Texas and South Georgia were knotted at 1.
But, at approximately 9:58 p.m., Omaha's Evan Conway scored in extra time. It effectively ended the Kickers’ hopes of sneaking in the league final, as Omaha secured a 1-0 victory shortly thereafter.
Kickers coach and sporting director Darren Sawatzky was admittedly not optimistic about his team’s chances as he spoke after his own team’s result. And, in the end, it didn’t pan out.
Richmond’s regular-season finale proved to be the team’s last act.
"In a year of just massive adversity, I'm really proud of how this group stuck with it. And fought through it,” Sawatzky said. “[We were] basically playing in a playoff game [Saturday] to get into a final, after all of the stuff that all of us have been through, all of these teams, all of these guys.”
The Kickers (8-6-2) entered Saturday’s game with multiple ways to make the league title game still in play. The easiest one was to win — that would’ve guaranteed the spot no matter what. Richmond began the day tied with Omaha for second place, but held the tiebreaker by total wins. Greenville (S.C.) Triumph SC already locked up first place and will host the final on Friday night against Omaha.
A Richmond draw, combined with an Omaha loss or draw was another scenario that would’ve put the Kickers in the final.
The Kickers, of course, would’ve preferred to leave no doubt about their fate. The objective was a win Saturday, and the team committed itself to attacking, in search of goals. But it may have hurt them a bit on the back end of the formation.
Richmond was also without goal-scoring dynamo Emiliano Terzaghi for most of the game.
Terzaghi — the league’s leading goal scorer (10), who will be a candidate for MVP — has been nursing an ankle injury and, though Sawatzky inserted him in the 78th minute Saturday, wasn’t 100%.
“He was our talisman this year, and he's been an absolute stud,” Sawtazky said. “So he deserved the time."
The standout instead Saturday was 24-year-old Oalex Anderson, who signed with the Kickers just three months ago. He came on to start the second half, helped create two chances in the first eight minutes of the half, then scored an equalizing goal in the 64th minute. It was his second goal within the week — he scored at Orlando City B Wednesday, too.
He’s among the players the Kickers will undoubtedly be excited about for the future. Despite the success out of the gate in Sawatzky’s first season, Sawatzky has repeatedly discussed how it takes time to build what he’s building.
But players felt the energy Sawatzky infused.
“He's a little crazy, but he's a good guy,” Anderson said with a chuckle. “He always winds us up. He always comes in with his speeches. After every speech this guy gives, it's like you want to run through a wall. That's how he made us feel. And we just felt disappointed that we couldn't give what he's given us every day.”
North Texas, like Omaha, went on to win Saturday night, too, 2-1. So Richmond finished fourth in the league standings in this truncated season, five spots higher than last year. And typically the top four teams would compete in a playoff, but the postseason was reduced to just a league final this year.
But missing out on this year’s postseason gives the Kickers a goal for next year, Sawatzky said.
A winning culture is not easy to build, he said. But it seems a foundation was poured this year, with more to come.
“Part of what I'm going to help bring here is understanding that winning culture,” Sawatzky said. “I don't believe that [the players] were nervous [Saturday], I just think that they have to learn what it means to win.
“And sometimes it takes a little bit extra here or there. And you don't learn that overnight. You don't learn that in 16 games. That takes time and patience."
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr