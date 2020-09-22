In Ashburn, a new football culture includes new (and better) practice fields for Washington

"I've seen it very practically pan out," he told Times-Dispatch Sunday columnist Wes McElroy. "The way I've been able to partner with Coach and the football ops side around COVID preparations and thinking about our field, and the things that we need to do to better maintain our practice fields - that are actually really important investments for the health and safety of our players."

Those improvements will have to take place gradually during the season, since the team needs fields to practice on each day.

Long-term, the team plans to have its practice facility and training camp on-site at a new stadium, which would open no earlier than 2027.

Rivera said for now the plans have centered around Ashburn, noting that the field at FedEx held up well during last week's opening game.

"I thought it was excellent," he said. "I thought the guys did a great job of getting it ready to play.

"It's one of those things, when the only thing you're doing is playing football on the field, it makes for a really good field."

Several outdoor concerns were scheduled over the summer but were canceled due to the pandemic.