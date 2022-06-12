 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
In back-to-back weekend wins, Flying Squirrels walk it off versus Erie

Richmond Flying Squirrel Diego Rincones drove in the game-winning run in the 10th inning Sunday against Erie.

 DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH

Back-to-back walk-off weekend wins spiced the Richmond Flying Squirrels' six-game homestand that ended Sunday afternoon.

Diego Rincones grounded a 10th-inning single up the middle, pushing the Flying Squirrels to a 5-4 win over Erie before 5,107 at The Diamond. Richmond beat Erie in five of the six games, and the Flying Squirrels have won 10 of 13.

Will Wilson hit a two-run homer to punctuate a three-run fifth inning. Right-hander Kai-Wei Teng limited Erie to five hits and three runs in 5.1 innings.

Saturday night, Brandon Martorano’s walk-off sacrifice fly in the ninth inning gave Richmond a 6-5 win over Erie before 7,024 at The Diamond. The SeaWolves had taken a 5-4 lead in the top of the ninth.

The Flying Squirrels (33-24) take Monday off and on Tuesday begin a six-game series at Harrisburg (Washington Nationals).

