In Barnathan and Fitch, Kickers add VCU flavor to roster

Growing up, Simon Fitch was a regular in the stands of City Stadium.

And when he wasn’t watching the Kickers, he was playing himself — trained by coaches who included former Kickers standouts.

As a teen, when Fitch was at the Richmond United academy, he earned a pair of stints with the Kickers’ pro team.

He later landed at VCU, where he started all 63 of the matches he played during his four years.

So as Fitch took the first steps toward full-time pro play, it perhaps came as little surprise that he didn’t have to go very far.

The Kickers signed both Fitch and another former VCU standout in Dakota Barnathan last month. The signings were due in part to a relationship that’s been built between the Kickers’ coaching staff and the staff at VCU, including head coach Dave Giffard and assistant Brett Teach.

Richmond kicks off its 30th season at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at City Stadium against FC Tucson.

“Giff and Teach over there, they’re good friends of ours. So it’s good,” said Kickers chief sporting officer and head coach Darren Sawatzky on the club’s link with VCU. “It syncs things.”

Barnathan, a 27-year-old defender from Massapequa, N.Y., is entering his sixth professional season. He captained FC Tucson for much of last season. Fitch, a 23-year-old defender, played a team-high 1,691 minutes for the Rams last fall.

Well before then, though, Fitch forged memories of watching former Kickers stars like Mike Burke and Sascha Görres.

As Fitch progressed, he was coached by Görres and another former Kicker, Ihor Dotsenko, at Richmond United academy. Before college, in 2016 and 2017, Fitch played with the Kickers on an academy contract.

That experience instilled confidence in Fitch.

“They’ve always reinforced to me that I was good enough to play at that level and showed me what I needed to improve upon,” said Fitch, who attended St. Christopher’s.

Fitch began his collegiate career at George Washington before transferring to VCU after one year. Hee credits Giffard with showing him what it takes to contribute to a team, as opposed to just individual skill development.

“How you fit in with what the team’s trying to do. And how you can use your tools and abilities as a player to contribute the most,” Fitch said. “And I think that’s where I took a big step forward in my time, is learning my role.”

Fitch (2018-21) and Barnathan (2013-16) didn’t overlap at VCU, but they shared the bond of Giffard’s guidance.

Barnathan was a first-team All-Atlantic 10 pick as a senior in 2016 and said Giffard prepared him mentally for the transition to the pro level. Barnathan was drafted 59th overall by FC Dallas in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft.

“There was no surprises when I made it to the different teams I’ve been on,” Barnathan said. “It was stuff that I was prepared for.”

He went on to sign with Swope Park Rangers (Kansas City), a former USL Championship club. He played two seasons there, one with former USL Championship side Ottawa Fury FC (2019) and one with USL Championship side Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (2020), before his stint with FC Tucson last year.

Barnathan was a player the Kickers eyed last year but opted not to sign then.

“I wish we would’ve grabbed him a year ago,” Sawatzky said. “He’s been a great addition. He’s a good leader for us.”

Twelve days after the Barnathan signing was announced in February, the Kickers announced the addition of Fitch. He was invited for preseason work in early February, was a trialist for a couple of weeks and was offered a contract.

“He’s got a good bite to him,” Sawatzky said. “He’s a competitor, which is what we’re looking for.”

For Barnathan it’s been nostalgic, but also refreshing, to be back in Richmond. And Fitch remains where it all began, and where his family will be able to see him officially embark on his pro career.

With the VCU flavor in the mix, the Kickers — in the third season of Sawatzky’s tenure — will try to keep building toward more playoff success after making the postseason last year for the first time since 2016.

“Nothing better when you can go up to your family after a game and say hello — win, lose or draw. That’s where I come from, is family first,” Fitch said. “And I’m really honored and happy that they can come out and continue to watch me play this year.”