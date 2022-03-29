In Barnathan, Fitch, Kickers add VCU flavor to roster

Growing up, Simon Fitch was a regular in the stands of City Stadium, to watch the Kickers play.

And when he wasn’t watching, he was playing himself — trained by coaches who included former Kickers standouts.

As a teen, when Fitch was playing as part of the Richmond United academy, he earned a pair of stints with the Kickers’ pro team.

He later landed at VCU, where he started all 63 of the matches he played over his four years.

So as Fitch took the first steps toward full-time pro play, it perhaps came as little surprise that the Richmond lifer didn’t have to go very far. His hometown club sought his services.

The Kickers signed both Fitch and another former VCU standout in Dakota Barnathan last month. And it’s in part thanks to the relationship that’s been built between the Kickers’ coaching staff and the staff at VCU, including head coach Dave Giffard and assistant Brett Teach.

Richmond kicks off its 30th season on Saturday at City Stadium at 6:30 p.m., against FC Tucson.

“Giff and Teach over there, they're good friends of ours. So it's good,” said Kickers chief sporting officer and head coach Darren Sawatzky, on the club’s link with VCU. “It syncs things.”

Barnathan is a 27-year-old defender, from Massapequa, N.Y., who is entering his sixth professional season and who captained FC Tucson for much of last season. And Fitch is a 23-year-old defender who played a team-high 1,691 minutes for the Rams last fall.

Well before then, though, Fitch forged memories of watching former Kickers stars like Mike Burke and Sascha Görres. Burke played 11 years for Richmond and is the club’s all-time assists leader with 61. Görres is second on the Kickers’ career assists list with 53.

And, as Fitch progressed, he was coached by Görres and another former Kicker in Ihor Dotsenko in Richmond United academy play. Before college, in 2016 and 2017, Fitch played with the Kickers on an academy contract. That included an appearance against then English Premier League side Swansea City in July 2017, in an international friendly.

That early pro-level experience instilled confidence in Fitch.

“They've always reinforced to me that I was good enough to play at that level, and showed me what I needed to improve upon,” said Fitch, who attended St. Christopher’s High.

Fitch began his collegiate career at George Washington before transferring to VCU after one year, bringing him back closer to family. And he credits Giffard with showing him what it takes to contribute to a team unit, as opposed to pure individual skill development.

“How you fit in with what the team's trying to do. And how you can use your tools and abilities as a player to contribute the most,” Fitch said. “And I think that's where I took a big step forward in my time, is learning my role.”

Fitch (2018-21) and Barnathan (2013-16) didn’t overlap at VCU, but shared the bond of Giffard’s guidance.

Barnathan was a first-team all-Atlantic 10 pick as a senior in 2016 and said that, while at VCU, Giffard prepared him mentally for the transition to the pro level. Barnathan was drafted in the third round, 59th overall, by FC Dallas in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft.

“There was no surprises when I made it to the different teams I've been on,” Barnathan said. “It was stuff that I was prepared for.”

He went on to sign with Swope Park Rangers (Kansas City), a former USL Championship club. He played two seasons there, one with former USL Championship side Ottawa Fury FC (2019) and one with USL Championship side Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (2020), before his stint with FC Tucson last year.

Barnathan was a player the Kickers eyed last year, but opted not to sign then. However, Sawatzky and Co. revisited this winter.

“I wish we would've grabbed him a year ago,” Sawatzky said. “He's been a great addition, he's a good leader for us.”

And 12 days after the Barnathan signing was announced, in February, the Kickers announced the addition of Fitch. Fitch was invited for preseason work in early February, was a trialist for a couple of weeks and then was offered a contract — Sawatzky approached him before practice one day to break the news.

“He's got a good bite to him,” Sawatzky said of Fitch. “He's a competitor, which is what we're looking for.” ‘

For Barnathan it’s been nostalgic, but also refreshing, to be back in Richmond. And Fitch remains where it all began, and where his family will be able to see him embark on the beginning of his pro career in an official capacity.

And with their VCU flavor in the mix, the Kickers will try to keep building in the impending third season of Sawatzky’s tenure — toward playoff success, after making the postseason for the first time since 2016 last year.

“Nothing better when you can go up to your family after a game and say hello — win, lose or draw. That's where I come from, is family first,” Fitch said. “And I'm really honored and happy that they can come out and continue to watch me play this year."