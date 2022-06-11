In early February, the Commanders played down talk of a stadium 'bidding war.' That's no longer an issue.

Feb. 2, 2022, was a festive day at FedEx Field.

The Washington Commanders unveiled their new team name and logo (though they had accidentally tipped their hand on a team-produced cable TV show a month earlier).

After the ceremony, team president Jason Wright, in an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch, was asked about regional interest in hosting a new stadium project.

The morning of the reveal, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser sent a tweet encouraging the team to return to the District; Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said he’d “fight” to keep the Commanders inside his borders; and Virginia’s General Assembly was discussing a $1 billion subsidy to land the project.

“I really do believe in the direction of where we’re headed,” Wright said. “It is a transformed franchise, and I think anyone who works closely with us is feeling that.”

The new logo smell has faded quickly.

Just four months later, the team has been rocked by crisis after crisis, and Virginia and D.C. left the stadium sweepstakes entirely last week, with Maryland offering only $400 million toward surrounding infrastructure — nothing for the stadium itself.

The quick version of what happened, counting only new revelations since Feb. 2:

Former marketing and events coordinator Tiffani Johnston accused team owner Dan Snyder of sexual harassment at a U.S. House roundtable.

“The only reason Dan Snyder removed his hand from my back and stopped pushing me towards his limo was because his attorney intervened and said, ‘Dan, Dan, this is a bad idea,’” Johnston said. “I learned that I should remove myself from Dan’s grip while his attorney was distracting him.”

Former employee Jason Friedman alleged the team withheld some ticket sale money from the NFL’s revenue-sharing program, which is used in part to set player salaries. He also shared emails alleging the team made it burdensome for ticketholders to claim their refundable deposits when they no longer purchased seats.

The NFL’s largest beer sponsor, Anheuser-Busch, opted not to renew its sponsorship deal with the Commanders.

Former star quarterback Robert Griffin III said he would be publishing an “explosive tell-all” book detailing “one of the most dysfunctional franchises in sports,” then quietly pulled the plug on the project.

USA Today and Pro Football Talk reported a number of owners are growing “tired” of Snyder and are working behind the scenes to oust him.

Snyder announced he would commission his own investigation into sexual assault allegations, to which NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell responded that the league would be handling the investigation.

Former quarterback Alex Smith said the team’s front-office mismanagement negatively impacted the on-field results.

Asked which three historical figures he would have dinner with, star defensive lineman Jonathan Allen replied, “My grandad, Hitler and Michael Jackson.”

Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio called the Jan. 6 insurrection a “dust-up,” and was fined $100,000.

A majority of the D.C. City Council said it would not support a new Commanders facility on the RFK Stadium site.

Virginia’s stadium bill was rolled back from $1 billion to $350 million, then below $300 million before ultimately being tabled.

As Washington continues its search for a new stadium, the optics of what used to be a wildly popular cause have flipped in a short amount of time.

In Virginia, the stadium bill had broad bipartisan support in February, when it passed 32-8 in the Senate, and has been lobbied for by Democrat and Republican governors, with every administration dating back to Bob McDonnell’s openly encouraging the team to move to the commonwealth.

Now, however, standing next to Snyder at a groundbreaking ceremony could be a political liability, and both Republicans and Democrats have rushed to distance themselves from the owner over the past month.

That said, the NFL remains the most popular sports league in America, and one of its most powerful brands. It’s hard to imagine there won’t ultimately be a taker, including public funding, for one of its 32 stadiums.

Wright said in a recent interview with WUSA that momentum is growing from the fan side, and said the team ranks fourth in the league in new ticket sales, a crucial metric for a team that has fallen to next-to-last in attendance.

“It’s not that any of that is untrue, about how the fan base eroded over time,” Wright said. “What is also true at the same time is that it’s on an upswing, a very sharp upswing, and that’s the momentum that exists.

“In the numbers, there is enthusiasm for this team.”

That enthusiasm will be needed as old fans jump ship after a name change and two decades of middling results on the field.

For Wright and coach Ron Rivera, this upcoming season is now about turning the page as part of the rebrand, instead of continuing to stumble as the team has for most of the Snyder era.

When the General Assembly convenes next January, the fate of the stadium subsidy may hang on them accomplishing that.