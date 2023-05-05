Rolling drums and the ever-present hum of 5,418 Richmonders filled City Stadium Friday night, as the Kickers and Union Omaha played to a scoreless draw despite a late surge from the home side spurred on by a wave of energy from its roaring red-clad supporters.

A series of in-swinging corners taken by influential left back Michael Hornsby in the 86th, 88th and 89th minutes produced some of the best chances of the night for Richmond (2-2-2), as the Kickers pushed for a winner behind building noise.

One hit the crossbar, one was saved on the line and one, headed by second-half substitute Luke Pavone, forced a finger-tip save from Omaha keeper Rashid Nuhu.

"Rich-mond Ki-ckers" chants emanated from the Red Army in its usual Section O in the game's final minutes.

"We kind of took the life from City Stadium, we started to really hear the fans get after it around the 78th, 80th (minute) and it gave us a lot of life in that last 10 minutes," said Kickers center back Dakota Barnathan, who finished with three interceptions, three clearances and eight duals won at the heart of a back line which has started the season strong.

"We're definitely a little disappointed not to come away with a goal. Luke (Pavone) had a nice snap header, (Nathan) Aune had one cleared off, and then (striker) Emi(liano) (Terzaghi) hit the bar.

"So goals are coming, they are. But if we can continue to keep clean sheets, it makes it a lot easier to pick up points here and there. If we're keeping zeros, it'll come."

Richmond secured its fourth clean sheet of the young season in just six games after posting seven shutouts over 30 games last year.

Hornsby was a key piece of the stalwart defensive showing, and produced the Kickers' only shot on target in the first half with a howitzer of a long-range strike that was smothered by Nuhu.

When asked for his thoughts on the outcome, Hornsby started by lauding the home support.

"It's amazing every time we play at home, it's the best in the league, 5,000 fans again, just wish we could have got the win there at the end," said Hornsby, who put great shape on his well-placed corner kicks to help produce the late surge of chances.

"I'm confident with the back line, we're playing well, building out the back and defending. It's just that final pass, that final shot, that final action is what we're missing right now.

"I think a draw is a fair result."

An end-to-end contest in the first 15 minutes which included a near miss in the box by Terzaghi on an uncharacteristically off touch, the game settled down after a slew of early half-chances for both sides.

In the 30th minute, the 'Roos produced perhaps their best-worked chance of the first half when Terzaghi drifted deeper into the midfield to get involved with buildup in Omaha's half.

Terzaghi hit a long, well-placed switch pass to right winger Matt Bentley, who cleared his defender with a single touch. Bentley tried to evade an oncoming Omaha keeper with a squared ball to Terzaghi in the middle of the box, but his defender effectively walled him off to send the pass harmlessly back outside the 18-yard box.

The Kickers ended the first half with an extended spell of pressure that included a few corners, a lovely piece of skill to evade a couple defenders by up-and-coming midfielder Justin Sukow which drew ooh and aahs from the crowd, and the long-range shot on target by Hornsby.

Omaha (2-2-2) had a handful of first-half chances in its own right, namely a low-driven cross that got by Kickers keeper Akira Fitzgerald, begging for a runner to finish it at the back post. But it drifted harmlessly out of play, and the sides went into halftime scoreless.

Richmond continued its control of possession in the first 15 minutes of the second half, but couldn't capitalize, and Omaha enjoyed its own run of control from about the 60th through the 75th minute before the stadium came alive and the Kickers mounted pressure in the game's final minutes.

"Thank you to the fans, unbelievable man, we're so lucky to have the city of Richmond behind us," said Kickers coach and sporting director Darren Sawatzky, who praised his defense while expressing frustration that his side couldn't produce a winning goal.

"We're still working to get into the rhythm of our attack. But I thought we played very well tonight.

"It's still got to improve. We've got work to do. We're doing a good job of staying in games, but we've still got to get across that line."

The result leaves Omaha and Richmond tied on 9 points and an even goal differential of 2. That puts them in fifth and sixth place in the 12-team USL League One standings, respectively, with Omaha ahead based on total goals scored.

But both teams have played just six games, while the four teams ahead of them have played either seven or eight. Richmond finished last year's regular season atop the league table before losing in the playoffs.

