In goodwill gesture, Washington Football Team tears up contracts for premium seat holders, will upgrade experience

The Washington Football Team will announce to season ticket holders on Friday a multi-million dollar investment in upgrading the fan experience at FedEx Field.

The initiative includes tearing up long-term contracts for Club and Dream seats at FedEx Field, the team's premium options, and replacing them with new market-rate options.

It's another break from past business practices, as the team famously sued ticket holders in 2009 to hold them to their contracts.

The team said that 11,000 seats will have a lower price for the 2022 season.

Twelve club-level sections will be renovated to include tables and AirFlow Mesh chairs to create a more private seating experience, reflecting a national trend towards more lounge areas in arenas and coliseums.

The team said it will also offer free parking for club-level ticket holders, as well as other amenities like a private day at Busch Gardens, a movie night at the stadium, and the opportunity to have fantasy football drafts at FedEx Field with team alumni.

Note: Washington defensive end James Smith-Williams was named the NFLPA's Community MVP of the week.

Smith-Williams, a second-year player from N.C. State, teamed up with Washington Spirit soccer player Andi Sullivan to help buy more than $3,000 in holiday gifts for children and families of domestic violence survivors.