In his sixth NFL season, Temarrick Hemingway has scrapped his way into a key role as Washington's potential backup tight end

ASHBURN - When the Washington tight ends go out for a round of Topgolf, Temarrick Hemingway finds his way to the top of the leaderboard. No matter how long it takes.
"I'm always going to find a way," he said with a laugh. "And if you beat me, we have to play again."
That competitive edge has kept the Washington Football Team player in the league for six years, even though he's only caught one pass during that time.
Entering 2021, though, he's been getting regular reps with Washington's first team, and at the moment appears to have the inside track on the job backing up Logan Thomas.
"It's an honor to run with the ones - or even the twos," he said. "Just being on the field in general is an honor for me, because there was a point in time where I wasn't on the field at all. So now any opportunity, I'm going to take advantage of it."
That mentality is part of the reason why coach Ron Rivera and position coach Pete Hoener brought Hemingway to Washington after they spent two years together in Carolina.
It's a position group full of similar work ethics, between Thomas (who converted to the position from QB), Sammis Reyes (a former basketball player), and rookie John Bates from Boise State.
Being teachable is a requirement to play for Hoener, whose booming voice often carries across the practice field, but rarely carries pleasantries.
"He expects perfection," Hemingway said. "When you're playing under Pete, that's kind of the mentality you take from him. That's the kind of person he is. He doesn't believe in making excuses, so you just have to get the most out of every day."
Hoener chuckled when asked about his vocabulary, one that would be right at home on an HBO series.
"To me it’s just coaching," he said. "When you demand excellence of a player on everything he does each and every time, and you teach him to detail his work and that it’s part of taking ownership of his career - that’s just my way to emphasize all those points."
Hemingway seems to be catching on. He was starting to see regular playing time last year before dislocating his wrist in Week 13 against Pittsburgh, but said coming from South Carolina State University, he'll never take playing time, or a spot in the league, for granted.
His presence in Washington carries a second function for Rivera, too. Hemingway saw how things were done in Carolina, and has helped try to produce the same locker-room unity in Washington.
"He's trying to instill the environment we had in Carolina, the family environment," Hemingway said. "We don't look at each other as individuals, we're all one, we're a collective.
"I'm glad that he brought that over. That was one of the best things about the Carolina locker room."
Hemingway added that he's seen the process play out twice now, that Sean McVay focused on similar team-building activities when he took over the Los Angeles Rams.
"That's where you build your camaraderie at, outside the facility," Hemingway said. "You go to war with these guys every single day. You practice with them every day, so its always good to see how they react outside the locker room, the building here."
He's hoping to be a part of many more of those outings in Washington, as he works to secure a spot on the 53-man roster six years into his NFL career.
