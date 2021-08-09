In his sixth NFL season, Temarrick Hemingway has scrapped his way into a key role as Washington's potential backup tight end

"He expects perfection," Hemingway said. "When you're playing under Pete, that's kind of the mentality you take from him. That's the kind of person he is. He doesn't believe in making excuses, so you just have to get the most out of every day."

Hoener chuckled when asked about his vocabulary, one that would be right at home on an HBO series.

"To me it’s just coaching," he said. "When you demand excellence of a player on everything he does each and every time, and you teach him to detail his work and that it’s part of taking ownership of his career - that’s just my way to emphasize all those points."

Hemingway seems to be catching on. He was starting to see regular playing time last year before dislocating his wrist in Week 13 against Pittsburgh, but said coming from South Carolina State University, he'll never take playing time, or a spot in the league, for granted.

His presence in Washington carries a second function for Rivera, too. Hemingway saw how things were done in Carolina, and has helped try to produce the same locker-room unity in Washington.

"He's trying to instill the environment we had in Carolina, the family environment," Hemingway said. "We don't look at each other as individuals, we're all one, we're a collective.