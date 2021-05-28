In January, Connor Overton (Atlee High) sought a job via Twitter. In May, he starred in Triple-A.

The Twitter video from Jan. 14 showed a bearded right-hander wearing a floppy gray wool cap throwing several pitches off a mound to a catcher in a gym. The attached words:
“Free agent Connor Overton 95-97.7 MPH Bullpen. Looking for an affiliate job for next year.”
This probably is not how most of the top Triple-A pitchers found work for the 2021 season. It seemed to help Overton, an Atlee High grad who pitched at Old Dominion, went through Tommy John Surgery among other injuries, has been let go by three Major League Baseball organizations, and twice shuffled off to independent leagues to refine his repertoire.
As the Memorial Day Weekend began, Overton for the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays) had appeared in six games (three starts) and allowed two earned runs and 10 hits in 18 innings. He had walked two and struck out 20. With a 1.00 ERA, Overton, 27, ranked fourth in the Triple-A East (formerly the International League).
“There are going to be ups and downs. Nobody comes into pro ball with it all figured out,” he said after a May start. “You’re going to have to experiment with things, try different stuff.
“I’ll be the first to tell you that I’m the guy that has literally changed my delivery probably 20 times, trying to figure out what is the best way, what is the most efficient for myself, whatever I can be the most consistent with.”
Toronto signed Overton on Feb. 2, assigned him to Triple-A, and he’s in the midst of the finest stretch of a pro career that began after the Miami Marlins selected him in the 15th round of the 2014 draft. The Marlins, the Washington Nationals, and San Francisco Giants didn’t see enough out of Overton as a minor-leaguer to keep him in those organizations.
He kept pitching.
In 2019, the last time minor-leaguers played before this season, Overton was released by the Giants, a particularly cruel twist because he was a member of his hometown Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Giants’ Double-A affiliate. The rest of that year, Overton played for Lancaster, of the independent Atlantic League.
Overton, a 6-foot 190-pounder (30 more pounds than he weighed as an Atlee shortstop), said he spent the time in Lancaster working “on sequencing different pitches and finding new ways to attack hitters and going in with a game plan.”
He quickly emerged this season as the most effective pitcher for Buffalo, which does not play in Buffalo. The Toronto Blue Jays, because of Canadian border restrictions related to the pandemic, began their home schedule at their Florida spring-training stadium, and from now on will play home games in Buffalo.
The Buffalo Bisons play home games in Trenton, N.J., which lost its Double-A team to Somerset, N.J., during the offseason.
