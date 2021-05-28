In January, Connor Overton (Atlee High) sought a job via Twitter. In May, he starred in Triple-A.

The Twitter video from Jan. 14 showed a bearded right-hander wearing a floppy gray wool cap throwing several pitches off a mound to a catcher in a gym. The attached words:

“Free agent Connor Overton 95-97.7 MPH Bullpen. Looking for an affiliate job for next year.”

This probably is not how most of the top Triple-A pitchers found work for the 2021 season. It seemed to help Overton, an Atlee High grad who pitched at Old Dominion, went through Tommy John Surgery among other injuries, has been let go by three Major League Baseball organizations, and twice shuffled off to independent leagues to refine his repertoire.

As the Memorial Day Weekend began, Overton for the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays) had appeared in six games (three starts) and allowed two earned runs and 10 hits in 18 innings. He had walked two and struck out 20. With a 1.00 ERA, Overton, 27, ranked fourth in the Triple-A East (formerly the International League).

“There are going to be ups and downs. Nobody comes into pro ball with it all figured out,” he said after a May start. “You’re going to have to experiment with things, try different stuff.