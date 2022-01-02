In last home game as 'Football Team,' Washington builds early lead, then squanders it to Eagles

The Football Team era has ended at FedEx Field.

Washington will unveil a new name in the coming months, but attempts to send fans out on a positive note were unsuccessful on Sunday, as the team lost 20-16 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Washington sprinted to a 10-0 lead, then a 16-7 halftime margin, but in the second half the offense sputtered to a stop, and the Eagles were able to grind out just enough offense to claim the victory.

Washington reached the red zone with 24 seconds left, but was intercepted by Rodney McLeod (UVA) to seal victory for the Eagles.

Both of Philadelphia's touchdowns came on fourth-and-goal conversions.

The win keeps Philadelphia (9-7) squarely in the playoff picture, and the Eagles could clinch before the end of the day Sunday depending on the results from the late games.

Washington (6-10) is officially eliminated, though the team's hopes were already slim entering the game, and Washington was without running back Antonio Gibson because of COVID.