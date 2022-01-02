In last home game as 'Football Team,' Washington builds early lead, then squanders it to Eagles

The Football Team era has ended at FedEx Field.
Washington will unveil a new name in the coming months, but attempts to send fans out on a positive note were unsuccessful on Sunday, as the team lost 20-16 to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Washington sprinted to a 10-0 lead, then a 16-7 halftime margin, but in the second half the offense sputtered to a stop, and the Eagles were able to grind out just enough offense to claim the victory.
Washington reached the red zone with 24 seconds left, but was intercepted by Rodney McLeod (UVA) to seal victory for the Eagles.
Both of Philadelphia's touchdowns came on fourth-and-goal conversions.
The win keeps Philadelphia (9-7) squarely in the playoff picture, and the Eagles could clinch before the end of the day Sunday depending on the results from the late games.
Washington (6-10) is officially eliminated, though the team's hopes were already slim entering the game, and Washington was without running back Antonio Gibson because of COVID.
The Football Team also lost tight end Ricky Seals-Jones to a scary neck injury. He collided with a cameraman on the sideline, then fell and hit his head on the solid portion of the sideline, behind the grass. No update was immediately available.
The backups gave it their all, but after a first-series touchdown, Taylor Heinicke's magic seemed to fade, and he thew an incompletion short of the sticks on a key fourth down in the fourth quarter.
Washington running back Wendell Smallwood gave the day its lasting visual, when he was hit and the numbers flew off his helmet. Smallwood was one of the replacement players signed by the team after its COVID difficulties.
Those helmets will soon look different anyway, as Washington has one more game, in New York, next week before beginning the offseason, and adopting a new name and logo.
