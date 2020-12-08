In new MLB system, Squirrels expecting 'invitation' to continue affiliation with Giants

The Richmond Flying Squirrels are expected soon to receive an invitation to continue as the San Francisco Giants’ Double-A affiliate, which is apparently how partnerships between MLB organizations and minor league franchises will initiate moving forward.
MLB took a much greater control of the minors following last season, changing the way the connections were arranged for decades.
“We’ve been told to expect [an invitation] at some time this week. I haven’t seen anything yet,” Lou DiBella, the Flying Squirrels president, said Tuesday.
The Giants and Richmond have been connected since the Flying Squirrels began play in 2010. There was considerable interest during this offseason from the Washington Nationals about moving their Triple-A team from Fresno, Calif., to Richmond, but that Triple-A team landed on Nov. 19 in Rochester, N.Y.
The Nats’ Triple-A team could still eventually end up in Richmond, but that would require a firm plan for a replacement for The Diamond, which opened in 1985 and is outdated by modern player-development standards. VCU and the Flying Squirrels continue to collaborate on a proposal for a new ballpark along the Hermitage Road corridor, adjacent to The Diamond.
An agreement with MLB that secures minor league baseball in Richmond for an extended period, probably longer than a decade, would assist with financing for a new ballpark. That wouldn’t necessarily mean a Giants’ affiliate is based in Richmond for the length of the commitment from MLB.
Minor league teams did not play in 2020 because of the pandemic, which may cause a delay from the usual April start in 2021.
