In new MLB system, Squirrels expecting 'invitation' to continue affiliation with Giants

The Richmond Flying Squirrels are expected soon to receive an invitation to continue as the San Francisco Giants’ Double-A affiliate, which is apparently how partnerships between MLB organizations and minor league franchises will initiate moving forward.

MLB took a much greater control of the minors following last season, changing the way the connections were arranged for decades.

“We’ve been told to expect [an invitation] at some time this week. I haven’t seen anything yet,” Lou DiBella, the Flying Squirrels president, said Tuesday.

The Giants and Richmond have been connected since the Flying Squirrels began play in 2010. There was considerable interest during this offseason from the Washington Nationals about moving their Triple-A team from Fresno, Calif., to Richmond, but that Triple-A team landed on Nov. 19 in Rochester, N.Y.

The Nats’ Triple-A team could still eventually end up in Richmond, but that would require a firm plan for a replacement for The Diamond, which opened in 1985 and is outdated by modern player-development standards. VCU and the Flying Squirrels continue to collaborate on a proposal for a new ballpark along the Hermitage Road corridor, adjacent to The Diamond.