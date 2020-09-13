In stunning Week 1 upset, Washington shows everything it wants to be under Ron Rivera

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LANDOVER, Md. - Down 17-0, Washington scored 27 unanswered points to stun the Philadelphia Eagles 27-17 in the season opener.

In the first half, Washington looked like the Redskins, committing dumb penalties and giving Philadelphia life on third-and-long situations.

Then they turned the corner and became the Washington Football Team, showing what first-year coach Ron Rivera wants to become with a mix of toughness and opportunistic play.

Every Washington score started in Philadelphia territory, the result of a defensive line that had been hyped up as one of the league's best all season, and delivered with eight sacks of Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

Ryan Kerrigan's second sack made him the franchise's all-time sack leader, passing Dexter Manley with Kerrigan's 92nd sack of his career, all with Washington.

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins found a new favorite target in tight end Logan Thomas, who scored the team's first touchdown and made a big play early in the fourth quarter.

After the game, coach Ron Rivera revealed that he was feeling nauseous at halftime and had to get an IV - Rivera said Dwayne was one of the players who spoke to the team during that time.