In Virginia governor's race, the Washington Football Team is an early winner as it continues stadium hunt

Fans have long preferred to build on the site of RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C., but political hurdles have continued to stand in the way of that option - the land is controlled by the Department of the Interior, and the federal government has shown little interest in turning it over to the city to potentially lease out as a stadium site.

Maryland continues to lobby for the current FedEx Field site, but with the state increasingly rooting for the Ravens, and an estimated 65% of Washington ticket-holders living in Virginia, the site is inconvenient for the fan base. (Snyder did not build FedEx Field, his predecessor, Jack Kent Cooke, did that.)

McAuliffe said during his first term he would not offer any tax money for the construction of the stadium, but was willing to help create the infrastructure around the stadium, including roads and mass transit options.

Youngkin is also from Northern Virginia, and shares McAuliffe's pro-business and pro-development mentality.

Youngkin campaign spokesperson Macaulay Porter sent a statement to The Times-Dispatch in response to an inquiry on the topic: