Injuries pile up for Commanders

Washington's top two running backs, Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr. will be shut down for the season, ahead of Sunday's final game against the Dallas Cowboys.

They top a long injury list that coach Ron Rivera acknowledged includes players who would have been able to play if the playoffs were on the line, but will be allowed to rest given that the Commanders have already been eliminated.

The players who are out: Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, offensive linemen Saahdiq Charles and Cornelius Lucas, defensive lineman James Smith-Williams, defensive backs Benjamin St.-Juste and Kam Curl, and Gibson and Robinson.

Linebacker Jamin Davis will be a game-time decision.

Rivera said Robinson sprained his MCL in the loss to the Cleveland Browns, but Rivera said he won't need surgery.

"His head's in a really good place," the coach said. "He's really disappointed he's not playing. I said, 'No ... You've given us everything you have. We know you can't get out there.'"

Gibson had a fracture on his foot that he had been playing through.

"We thought the sooner we did (the surgery), the better," Rivera said. "Like Brian, the last six weeks or whatever it was, they were fighting through that, and they showed up, came into practice, did the things that they needed to do. I mean, that's what you're looking for, when these guys understand what it takes to push yourself through.”

The absences will create opportunities, though.

Defensive lineman David Bada, who is from Germany, has been with the team for three years, and played in his first NFL game last week because Smith-Williams was out.

Bada's family and some friends flew in from Germany to watch and cheer him on.

"He had a couple of good moments last week," Rivera said. "As he settled in you saw part of his growth, so that was good. And then we've got a bunch of young DBs and linebackers that are going to get opportunities too.”