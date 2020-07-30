White Sulfur Springs, W.Va. — Venus Williams came up to the net and slammed the ball back down the center of the court, clinching the fourth game of the set.
And the crowd went wild. Or at least as wild as a hundred or so people can get.
Instead of flying around the country all month, World TeamTennis is conducting a coronavirus-adjusted season at the Greenbrier resort — one of the few places in the country fans can watch live matches — featuring tennis stars playing in a team format.
The Greenbrier looks like it was airlifted out of a Wes Anderson movie and dropped into the Allegheny Mountains. The hotel itself is bright white with four-story columns and rows upon rows of front-facing windows. The ground floor is dotted with curved, red awnings that look onto the carefully manicured lawn.
When players aren’t on the court, they are free to explore the grounds.
Kastles coach Robby Ginepri thinks the format allows his team to bond more, as they spend their days at the luxurious resort, with options like swimming, hiking and ATV riding.
As one of the few newcomers in the close-knit tennis community, Bernarda Para — Venus’s doubles partner for the aforementioned match — likes spending extra time with her teammates.
“I'm having a lot of fun,” she said. “This is the most fun I've had ever, really."
The Greenbrier’s stadium is being capped at 20% capacity due to COVID-19, meaning a maximum occupancy of 500, but on a weekday afternoon, it remains pretty quiet. Tickets are still available for the final days of the season, though the weekend playoffs are expected to be more crowded.
Before even getting on hotel property, spectators have their temperature checked. A shuttle takes them from the parking lot across the resort grounds.
A shuttle takes fans down tree-lined paths and past the croquet lawn before coming to a stop at the tennis stadium. The area in front of the stadium has been turned into the center of command for WTT, with a small trailer for ticket sales and tents for staff and television crews.
After passing the ticket counter and a deluge of signs advising social distancing, everything seems remarkably normal: white tents for concessions, camera crews overlooking the court, the announcer’s voice over the loudspeakers and logos of the sponsors along the mats.
Spectators are asked to wear masks when walking around the facilities but are free to take them off once they get to their seats — which most all do.
The scene feels so far removed from a global pandemic, almost like it shouldn’t be possible.
And it almost wasn’t.
When COVID-19 reached the US early last spring, it was clear WTT wouldn’t be able to conduct a season in the way it normally does. Usually the nine teams are stationed in their home cities, and players spend the month of July zigzagging the country, flying to a new state every couple of days.
In March, conversations started about the possibility of running the season from one spot. On June 1, WTT announced that the season would be at the Greenbrier.
Big names in tennis, including Williams, Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig and Australian Open singles champion Sofia Kenin, showed up on Thursday, July 9, and matches began that Sunday.
Players were tested before they arrived, once they were on site and one time midseason.
There are a lot of rules and regulations set up to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but one big one: no one leaves.
Players aren’t allowed to leave the property and have been sequestered at the resort for almost three weeks.
But the quarantine system hasn’t worked for everyone. Danielle Collins, who was playing for the Orlando Storm, was dismissed from WTT last week after leaving the resort and the state of West Virginia.
Collins told the New York Times she was unaware of the rule, although officials from WTT said the expectations have been clearly stated from the start.
The players still at the resort claim they don’t mind the format or the rules. In fact, most of the players actually prefer the single location.
The Greenbrier has its advantages.
Teams usually have to travel constantly during the season. You could have a late game in Orlando and have to catch a 6 a.m. flight to make a late game in San Diego the next day.
Robert Lindstedt, a player for the Springfield Lasers, suspects that having everything in one place may also help when it comes to TV contracts. Between ESPN, CBS and the Tennis Channel, almost every match has been broadcast.
Of course, there are some obvious inconveniences that come with being stationed in the same place for close to a month.
“Playing in front of the home fans in each city,” Ginepri said. “That atmosphere — that’s the biggest thing.”
Many players haven’t been able to see their friends and family.
Pera’s dad has been with her the whole time and Lindstedt’s wife has been at the Greenbrier since the second week of matches, but others aren’t so lucky.
Tennys Sandgren, a player for the Orlando Storm, said that finding things to fill the day can be a challenge.
“It’s difficult,” he said. “It’s challenging, but everybody’s trying to figure that out.”
But the players have fallen into a comfortable rhythm. They’re accustomed to the court. They’re familiar with the crowd. They know their opponents.
For the most part, all the players follow a similar daily schedule.
Sandgren tries to get up around 9 a.m. and goes to breakfast.
There are three matches a day — the first at 11 a.m., one at 3 p.m. and another at 7 — so depending on when a player’s team is on, they start warming up or maybe get in an extra workout.
Outside of matches, the players are free to do whatever they want, within the confines of the resort.
When Lindstedt isn’t on the court, he focuses on recovery.
Pera goes to the pool and takes walks.
Sandgren has gone on runs in the mountains.
Philadelphia Freedoms player Caroline Dolehide is taking online classes at Indiana, so most of her free time is spent doing homework.
Sometimes players will go watch other matches to scout out the competition.
There are other little things the players have come to count on. The same songs are rotated through after an ace or a deciding point. Every night, after the fourth set of the 7 p.m. match, “Take Me Home, Country Roads” plays over the speakers, a tribute to the resort’s home state.
Most teams have dinner together every night. Lindstedt said some players go to one of the resort’s bars afterwards. Some just go to bed.
And then they do it all over again the next day. Tennis, eat, sleep, repeat.
Dolehide said the routine can get a bit monotonous, but — as they announce over the speaker between each match — the resort has 55 activities to check out when the tennis day is over.
Teams play an average of five times a week. On their off days off, players spend time with their teammates and keep themselves entertained with the activities at the resort.
Even with the repetitive agenda, players said they aren’t bored.
“The playoffs,” Pera said, “it’s a great motivation, and that’s what keeps us focused and motivated.”
With a record of 6-7, the Kastles are just on the cusp of playoff contention. Three teams — the Chicago Smash, Philadelphia Freedoms and Orlando Storm — have clinched playoff spots, and three have been knocked out of the running.
The Kastles and the New York Empire are neck and neck. Each has one more game to snag the final spot.
The first round of playoffs will be on Saturday, with the final on Sunday morning at 11 a.m.
The ending will be bittersweet for most. A lot of players don’t know what’s in store for the next couple of months. Pera has tournaments lined up for August, but many don’t.
Regardless of what’s on the horizon — more competitions, or a lack thereof — one thing is for sure: The players probably won’t be ATVing wherever they end up next.
