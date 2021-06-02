Interim manager with retired number guiding Flying Squirrels, who have none, yet

Through a decade-plus in Richmond, it feels as if the Flying Squirrels have touched every marketing and promotional base. They haven’t reached this bag: “Number Retirement Night.” The team hasn’t retired any numbers.
However, the number of a San Francisco Giants employee with the Flying Squirrels was retired by a minor-league team. Triple-A Albuquerque in 2016 honored Jason Wood, Richmond’s interim manager, declaring no Isotope thereafter would wear Wood’s number 19.
The goal for an emerging minor league player is to spend a season, or less, at elevating competitive levels while climbing to the big leagues. If a player performs well enough to have his number retired through a multi-year stay at one location, it’s strange that a promotion did not interrupt.
Several minor league teams have retired numbers and Todd Parnell, the Flying Squirrels CEO, said Tuesday that Richmond may one day join that club, recognizing a combination of on-field performance and community involvement. Rather than retiring numbers at this stage, the Flying Squirrels salute former stars with displays around The Diamond.
Most notable is a mural created by Ed Trask of ex-Flying Squirrels infielders Brandon Crawford and Joe Panik, now in the midst of extended big-league careers. The mural is above the tunnel the Flying Squirrels' players enter and exit every day during homestands.
"The whole idea was I wanted to leave a mural really for all the players and all the people that go through that tunnel just to say that there definitely is a higher place you can achieve," Trask said. "This minor league placement does not mean you cannot be on a major league team."
Also, there is a display near the entrance to the press box that honors former Flying Squirrels who reached the big leagues.
Wood, 51 and a resident of Fresno, Calif., is filling in for Richmond manager Jose Alguacil, who continues to direct the Venezuelan National Team at an Olympic qualifier tournament in Florida. Wood played at Albuquerque, which was the top farm club of the Florida Marlins, for four full seasons, 2003-06, and again in 2008. For the Isotopes, he set several club offensive records as an infielder who played in the big leagues (153 games) with Detroit, Oakland and Florida, which became the Miami Marlins in 2012.
“I saw a lot of these (Flying Squirrels) during spring training and I saw them play a ton of games,” said Wood, the Giants coordinator of infield instruction. “I am familiar with a lot of things they’ve been doing and I followed them closely. I would say I have a little bit of the pulse of this club, which is nice.”
Richmond still has pitching coach Steve Kline, hitting coach Doug Clark and fundamentals coach Gary Davenport. All have been with the team since its May 4 opener. As Richmond interim manager, Wood bats second. Tony Diggs, San Francisco’s minor league field coordinator, supervised the Flying Squirrels during last week’s road trip to Reading.
Wood will guide the Flying Squirrels at least through the six-game series vs. Altoona that started Tuesday.
Both Diggs and Wood have extensive experience as managers in the minors, and Wood’s playing career (ages 21-38) offers an example of perseverance. He spent 13 of 17 minor-league seasons in Triple-A, and played in 1,890 minor-league games.
