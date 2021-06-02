Interim manager with retired number guiding Flying Squirrels, who have none, yet

"The whole idea was I wanted to leave a mural really for all the players and all the people that go through that tunnel just to say that there definitely is a higher place you can achieve," Trask said. "This minor league placement does not mean you cannot be on a major league team."

Also, there is a display near the entrance to the press box that honors former Flying Squirrels who reached the big leagues.

Wood, 51 and a resident of Fresno, Calif., is filling in for Richmond manager Jose Alguacil, who continues to direct the Venezuelan National Team at an Olympic qualifier tournament in Florida. Wood played at Albuquerque, which was the top farm club of the Florida Marlins, for four full seasons, 2003-06, and again in 2008. For the Isotopes, he set several club offensive records as an infielder who played in the big leagues (153 games) with Detroit, Oakland and Florida, which became the Miami Marlins in 2012.

“I saw a lot of these (Flying Squirrels) during spring training and I saw them play a ton of games,” said Wood, the Giants coordinator of infield instruction. “I am familiar with a lot of things they’ve been doing and I followed them closely. I would say I have a little bit of the pulse of this club, which is nice.”