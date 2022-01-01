Is the latest Richmond ballpark plan a hit? Here are five reasons it has a chance.

Several plans for a new ballpark were pitched, and struck out, since 2003. There’s a new offering.

On Dec. 28, the City of Richmond announced its intention to redevelop 67 acres along Arthur Ashe Boulevard, an area that includes The Diamond. In collaboration with VCU and the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the city plans to build an 8,000-seat baseball stadium that would be the project’s centerpiece.

The Double-A Flying Squirrels and VCU’s baseball program would share the facility, and the city forecasts an opening date of 2025, pending approval by City Council.

The city estimates the cost of ballpark construction at $80 million, with a mixture of public and private funds required. The Flying Squirrels and VCU would pay annual rent. Lou DiBella, the Flying Squirrels president and managing general partner, indicated surrounding counties would also be involved in the financing package, whose details have not been established.

Is this going to happen? Too soon to say, but here are five reasons to believe this strategy has a better chance than its predecessors.