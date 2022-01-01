Is the latest Richmond ballpark plan a hit? Here are five reasons it has a chance.

Several plans for a new ballpark were pitched, and struck out, since 2003. There’s a new offering.
On Dec. 28, the City of Richmond announced its intention to redevelop 67 acres along Arthur Ashe Boulevard, an area that includes The Diamond. In collaboration with VCU and the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the city plans to build an 8,000-seat baseball stadium that would be the project’s centerpiece.
The Double-A Flying Squirrels and VCU’s baseball program would share the facility, and the city forecasts an opening date of 2025, pending approval by City Council.
The city estimates the cost of ballpark construction at $80 million, with a mixture of public and private funds required. The Flying Squirrels and VCU would pay annual rent. Lou DiBella, the Flying Squirrels president and managing general partner, indicated surrounding counties would also be involved in the financing package, whose details have not been established.
Is this going to happen? Too soon to say, but here are five reasons to believe this strategy has a better chance than its predecessors.
1The location, on Arthur Ashe Boulevard and a couple of long flies south of the The Diamond, is generally recognized as the right spot in Richmond for a ballpark. Previous plans were scuttled in part because the stadium was placed in sites that did not gain consensus.
2Redevelopment of the targeted 67 acres seems to be a popular move, given the emergence of the Scott’s Addition area. A ballpark in the proposed Diamond District is viewed by the city as the nucleus of a retail/commercial/residential dynamo that generates new revenue.
3VCU has driven extensive development in the city, and the school is on board as a partner. The Evaluation Panel, comprised of city staff, City Council members, and VCU staff, will sort through interested developers and with them formulate site plans, financial modeling, parking, renderings, and proposed business terms for the development, according to the city.
4There’s indisputable urgency involved in 2022. Major League Baseball following the 2019 season assumed operational control of the minors and set ballpark standards The Diamond does not come close to meeting. Absence of compliance puts Richmond at risk of losing its franchise. The Triple-A Richmond Braves relocated to Gwinnett County, Ga., after the 2008 season because of dissatisfaction with The Diamond.
5The Flying Squirrels arrived in Richmond for the 2010 season and have established a successful minor league model that makes an effort to serve the community 12 months a year. This franchise moved to Richmond with the understanding that a new ballpark would be built. “Promised,” DiBella said.
The combination of those factors may allow the latest plan to move forward, unlike these others:
In 2003, the city and Henrico and Chesterfield counties supported an $18.5 million renovation of The Diamond. It was to include the addition of lower-level seating and concession areas, a reduction of the upper deck, an outfield berm, installation of box seats, construction of an open-air concourse, renovation of clubhouses and restrooms. Construction was scheduled to start in September 2004, but postponed because …
City Manager Calvin Jamison advocated a $58 million ballpark project in Shockoe Bottom. Behind the project, which would have involved related development, was the Richmond Ballpark Initiative. The plan faded, primarily because of financing concerns.
In 2004, a state aviation official with development experience, Charles S. Macfarlane, proposed a $40 million, 7,500-seat ballpark for Mayo Island. One of Richmond’s previous minor league teams, the Colts, played on Mayo Island from 1921 to 1941. Other informal proposals around 2004 included a ballpark in Manchester, off Interstate 295 in Henrico County, and near where Interstate 95 runs by The Diamond. None matured.
In 2005, the Triple-A Richmond Braves and Global Development proposed a $330 million live-work-play village, including a ballpark, in Shockoe Bottom. The plan never gained traction.
In 2006, Mayor L. Douglas Wilder proposed that a ballpark be built at the old Fulton Gas Works in the city’s East End. That idea failed to gain even limited support.
In 2008, Opening Day Partners proposed transforming The Diamond with a $28 million renovation that would make it a venue for baseball and other community activities. The plan included removal of concrete upper deck. It was not seriously considered.
In 2008, local businessman Bryan Bostic led a group interested in buying a baseball franchise and moving it to Richmond. He supported a $318 million downtown project, Shockoe Center, which included a $60 million ballpark. Highwoods Properties, which was behind the development, withdrew the plan amid questions about its feasibility.
In 2013, Mayor Dwight C. Jones announced plans to build a baseball stadium in Shockoe Bottom. The project included related development not only in the vicinity of the new downtown ballpark but also along Arthur Ashe Boulevard, including the stretch presumably vacated by the Flying Squirrels. That, too, did not develop.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor