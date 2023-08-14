Every baseball Brandon Martorano receives is a strike. At least that’s the way he sees it.

“It’s a strike until it’s not a strike,” said Martorano, who’s in his third season as a Richmond Flying Squirrels catcher.

He caught 174 pitches from five Flying Squirrels Sunday afternoon, when game-time temperature was 95 degrees, during a 5-3 loss to visiting Bowie in 11 innings. Martorano said he approached each delivery believing, “The pitch I’m about to catch is going to be a strike, and it’s up to the umpire to call it a ball.”

Martorano feels it’s his job to influence the umpire to judge pitches - the ones that could be called either way, anyhow - as he does, as strikes.

For those that are slightly out of the strike zone, Martorano may tilt his catcher’s mitt, or smoothly but quickly slide that mitt toward the strike zone as he receives the ball, or have his feet and body positioned in a way that could give the umpire an impression that may not match reality.

“It’s absolutely an art,” Martorano said. “When it comes to framing, or receiving, or whatever you call it, I think it’s more so maintaining that focus level, making sure that on every single pitch you’re dialed in as much as you can.”

MLB defines pitch framing as “a catcher receiving a pitch in a way that makes it more likely for an umpire to call it a strike - whether that's turning a borderline ball into a strike, or not losing a strike to a ball due to poor framing. The effects of a single pitch can be huge.”

MLB examined 2019 stats: hitters had an .858 OPS after a 1-0 count, but a .631 OPS after an 0-1 count. On-base plus slugging (OPS), is a sabermetric baseball statistic used to measure a player's offensive performance, calculated by adding on-base percentage and slugging percentage. This gives an overall total of how effective a hitter has been at reaching base and generating extra-base hits.

Pitch-framers who can impact three or four pivotal calls in a game are the catchers who managers and coaches typically say work well with a pitching staff. Flying Squirrels manager Dennis Pelfrey identified his 2023 opening-day catcher, Patrick Bailey, in that way. Bailey, a former N.C. State star, quickly rose from Double-A Richmond to Triple-A Sacramento, and has been in the big leagues with the Giants since mid-May.

“I think we’ve been emphasizing it for a while. It’s very, very important to us,” Pelfrey said, speaking of the San Francisco organization. Those catchers who can consistently frame in an effective way are game-changers and difficult to find, Pelfrey added.

The Giants through their minor league system provide catchers with pitch-by-pitch video from various angles. Martorano and other catchers in the San Francisco chain study the video for ways to improve as pitch-framers.

“I’m able to go back on pitches that were close, maybe that I thought were strikes that (the umpire) called balls. I look and make sure my technique is right,” said Martorano, a former standout at North Carolina.

“After games, the Giants provide us with catching reports. They're like scorecards, basically, that show us where we’re getting (close pitches called strikes) and where we’re not.

“A lot of time and focus is spent on working and making sure that we’re getting as many strikes as we can.”

Being in the minor leagues means there's improvement to be made as a player strives to reach the major leagues. That includes hitting, fielding and pitching, and also pitch framing for catchers, according to Pelfrey.

Pitch-framing has been part of the game for generations, though more light seems to have been shined on the practice in recent years with the proliferation of data analysis.

Pitch-framing will continue to be a valuable skill, until it is rendered useless by “robo-umps,” Pelfrey pointed out. Automated ball-strike systems, known as ABS, have begun creeping into the game on the minor league level, and in independent leagues. In Double-A, as in MLB, umpires still call balls and strikes.

In Triple-A, a tracking system determines whether a pitch is a ball or strike and relays the call to the plate umpire through an earpiece. ABS was used in 11 Triple-A stadiums last year, and this year was implemented throughout Triple-A.

The goal is to eliminate inconsistency and umpires' individual strike zones. MLB will study results from Triple-A, with an eye on possibly bringing the ABS system to the majors and the remainder of affiliated leagues.

“I don’t look forward to it at all. I think that it would really diminish the catching position and the beauty of it,” said Martorano, who's from Marlboro, N.J. “With the way that the game is going, it looks unfortunately like it’s inevitable.”

“But until (then), I’m going to do everything I can to steal as many strikes as possible.”