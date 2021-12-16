It's a 'Replacements' remake as the Washington Football Team scrambles to field a roster for Sunday

The NFL tweaked its COVID policies on Thursday, mandating that starting next week all teams go to virtual meetings, masking even if vaccinated, and many of the other restrictions that were in place in 2020.

Asymptomatic players can now test back onto the roster in one day, instead of two, but even though that is a bulk of Washington's cases, the league is finding those players are often still testing positive throughout the full 10-day quarantine window, making it unlikely that the rule change is a huge difference maker.

Turner is in charge of compiling an offensive game plan to beat the Eagles, but he's starting the process with a simple question.

"The first thing we've got to know," he said. "Is who we've got."

The league and team are hopeful that Thursday's three positive tests represent the end of the outbreak, given that it has now been four days since the team was last together.

At the moment, Washington's 53-man roster has just 40 players, but when the dust settles, the team will call up replacements to fill those spots.