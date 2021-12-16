It's a 'Replacements' remake as the Washington Football Team scrambles to field a roster for Sunday

ASHBURN - "The Replacements" is getting a 21st-century remake.
Washington's famous 1987 team that played during the NFL strike might see more than a passing similarity if they turn on the television Sunday when the Football Team takes on the Philadelphia Eagles.
After Thursday's testing, Washington now has 21 players on the COVID list, including 11 of the 22 projected starters.
In their place on the practice field Thursday was a group that included what would be the team's first fullback in almost a decade (Alex Armah), a male model/center (Jon Toth), an immigrant kicker from Kosovo (Lirim Hajrullahu), a backup quarterback who is the son of a former coach (Kyle Shurmur), and for good measure, a defensive lineman named Hercules (Hercules Mata'afa).
"For all the negative and all the bad stuff there is about guys not being able to play, there's a positive side of this that maybe some people who it has been their dream to play are going to get an opportunity to actually play in games," offensive coordinator Scott Turner said. "They’re going to treat it like pros and they're going to make sure they get the best out of their opportunity."
One thing that still appears unlikely is postponing Sunday's game.
The NFL tweaked its COVID policies on Thursday, mandating that starting next week all teams go to virtual meetings, masking even if vaccinated, and many of the other restrictions that were in place in 2020.
Asymptomatic players can now test back onto the roster in one day, instead of two, but even though that is a bulk of Washington's cases, the league is finding those players are often still testing positive throughout the full 10-day quarantine window, making it unlikely that the rule change is a huge difference maker.
Turner is in charge of compiling an offensive game plan to beat the Eagles, but he's starting the process with a simple question.
"The first thing we've got to know," he said. "Is who we've got."
The league and team are hopeful that Thursday's three positive tests represent the end of the outbreak, given that it has now been four days since the team was last together.
At the moment, Washington's 53-man roster has just 40 players, but when the dust settles, the team will call up replacements to fill those spots.
"You just know that you've got to be able to trust the guy that's next next to you," linebacker Jamin Davis said. " You can't sit around and wonder if I'm gonna be the next man to dro, or wonder if he's even going to be beside me this Sunday coming up. You've just got to go out there and prepare like you're going to have to be ready to be switched up at any moment."
There were two positive signs on the availability front. One was that receiver Terry McLaurin (concussion) was able to return to practice.
The other was that defensive lineman Montez Sweat has been working out, and is hoping to be cleared to play in time for kickoff, given that he was one of the first COVID cases, early last week.
"I know he's working out; I've seen him via Zoom," defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said. "I know he's hopeful that that will occur, and we would love to see it. How many plays will he end up playing if he gets cleared and can play? I'm not sure. But yeah, I mean, it would be a lift to get one of your better players back for sure.”
For now, the team is getting past the shock of the week and turning its focus to an important divisional game, knowing the ball will be kicked at 1 p.m. no matter who is on the field.
"I think everyone kind of went through the same thing last year - I don't know about to this degree of chaos," tight end John Bates said. "But you know, we're doing good. We're just trying to keep our heads up and stay focused, because we've still got a game that we got to play on Sunday, regardless of who's there and who's not."
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD