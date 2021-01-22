'It's a sad day': Former Richmond Braves trainer Sam Ayoub prized friendship with Hank Aaron

In Sam Ayoub’s Richmond apartment, there’s a picture on the wall of Ayoub holding a bat with Hank Aaron.
It was taken during Aaron’s playing days with the Braves. Ayoub prizes that picture, having worked with Aaron while serving as an athletic trainer in the Braves organization for 42 years.
“He was really good to me,” Ayoub said. “I look at it every so often, and I thank him for what he did.”
Aaron, a Hall of Famer and former home run king who endured racist threats during his pursuit of the record, died Friday. He was 86.
“It’s a sad day,” said Ayoub, who was looking forward to calling Aaron on his birthday in February, as he did every year.
Aaron was in his eighth season in the majors when Ayoub joined the Braves organization full-time in 1961 as a minor league trainer.
Ayoub always went to spring training and got to know Aaron over the years.
“He’d come over to the minor league field and sit down [in my office] and talk to me,” Ayoub said. “I’ll never forget that.”
Ayoub served as the trainer for the Triple-A Richmond Braves from 1968-91. His tenure spanned much of Aaron’s playing days in the majors and his time in the Braves’ front office.
After retiring in 1976, Aaron spent 13 years as the Braves’ vice president and director of player development in the minors.
“He was always looking out for the little guys, the clubhouse boys, the trainers,” Ayoub said. “He’d come in and talk to me wanting to know if everybody was happy. He was an icon.”
Ayoub had another connection with the Aaron family. He was close with Aaron’s brother, Tommie, who managed the R-Braves in 1977 and ‘78 and guided the team to an International League championship in ’78. The former IL MVP with the R-Braves (1967) died of leukemia in 1984 at the age of 45.
Former R-Braves manager Grady Little got to know Aaron while spending 10 years (1986-95) in the organization as a minor league manager.
“It was a good feeling to be on the golf course in Pinehurst and get a call from Henry Aaron,” said Little, who lives in Charlotte. “He always liked to hear from me because I always had some stories for him. He loved to laugh.
“He was a special individual. He never acted like he was the home run leader of all time. He just acted like a good friend.”
