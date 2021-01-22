'It's a sad day': Former Richmond Braves trainer Sam Ayoub prized friendship with Hank Aaron

After retiring in 1976, Aaron spent 13 years as the Braves’ vice president and director of player development in the minors.

“He was always looking out for the little guys, the clubhouse boys, the trainers,” Ayoub said. “He’d come in and talk to me wanting to know if everybody was happy. He was an icon.”

Ayoub had another connection with the Aaron family. He was close with Aaron’s brother, Tommie, who managed the R-Braves in 1977 and ‘78 and guided the team to an International League championship in ’78. The former IL MVP with the R-Braves (1967) died of leukemia in 1984 at the age of 45.

Former R-Braves manager Grady Little got to know Aaron while spending 10 years (1986-95) in the organization as a minor league manager.

“It was a good feeling to be on the golf course in Pinehurst and get a call from Henry Aaron,” said Little, who lives in Charlotte. “He always liked to hear from me because I always had some stories for him. He loved to laugh.

“He was a special individual. He never acted like he was the home run leader of all time. He just acted like a good friend.”