PHOENIX — The NFL can be broadly divided into two camps, the new money and the old money. They value different elements of the sport and the league, but generally find their way to compromise when it matters.

Somehow, Dan Snyder has alienated both factions.

The Washington Commanders owner probably never stood a chance with the old guard, the families who can trace their lineage back to the leather helmet era.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay spoke for that group at the league's annual meeting.

"You always want great ownership," Irsay said, telling a story about being mentored by Jack Kent Cooke. "You want great contributors and great team players and partners. You're always hoping for a 32, a unity, that sort of thing."

If the league meeting is a family reunion for the old guard, it's an opportunity to make deals and find fresh avenues of profit for the new money.

Nobody does that better than Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who befriended Snyder when he entered the league but has changed his tune over the past years as Snyder has been unable to get a deal done for a new stadium in Washington.

As Snyder inches closer to selling the franchise, Jones offered a message that could be distilled as: This isn't personal. It's just business.

"I have a little different thoughts than you read a lot about Dan, but that's understandable when you're friends," Jones said. "But my overriding interest is that the Washington team and the Washington area have the kind of team they should be. It's one of our top handful of franchises in this country. It's a national treasure. It really is."

So perhaps it isn't a surprise that Snyder did not show his face in Phoenix this week; did not swing by to offer one final, passionate defense of keeping his beloved team.

Instead his wife Tanya was there, the face of a mess she didn't create and never really had a chance to clean up.

Time has expired on the Snyders in many different ways. It's not clear what the end game will look like, only that it has arrived.

The clock is ticking financially, as FedEx Field fails to deliver the sorts of revenue streams it takes to keep up in the modern NFL, while Snyder simultaneously needs to repay a loan he took to buy out his shareholding partners.

The clock is ticking on a second investigation into Snyder, this one looking into his business practices and an allegation of sexual harassment.

And it's ticking as potential buyers line up to take the franchise off Snyder's hands for an expected $6 billion. A tidy profit to be sure, but also an incalculable blow to his identity.

All indications are that Snyder will take the money instead of dragging his feet. Hints on the timing have been dropped along the way, and this week marked the first time that coach Ron Rivera and team president Jason Wright have said anything other than the party line of "business as usual."

Rivera said he wants to wait for a new owner to be named before making a decision about Chase Young's contract, as well as potentially making other roster decisions. The coach said it could be a little bit frustrating, but nothing he can't work through.

"We understand, and it's a very delicate situation," Rivera said. "And the last thing we want to do is interfere."

Wright is waiting to replace some members of his executive team.

"We are at a stage where you have to pause some of the people movement," he said. "So there are some roles that I want to fill, but you've got to hold."

Meanwhile the other owners hold their breath while waiting to see if they get a drama-free conclusion or one last bit of annoyance from a franchise that has provided an outsized share of it over the past two decades.

