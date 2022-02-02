It's Commanders - Washington football team unveils new name and look

LANDOVER, Md. - The Washington Football Team is now the Commanders, an unveiling made amid pomp and circumstance by owners Dan and Tanya Snyder on Wednesday with about two dozen franchise legends on hand to assist.
Washington's renaming process started nearly two years ago when the team said it would remove the "Redskins" moniker, which had been criticized for being insensitive to Native American groups.
Speakers at the event worked to portray the name as a continuation of the team's history, instead of a fresh beginning.
The name is a continuation of what the team did from a branding standpoint with the Washington Football Team, where the emphasis was placed on the W and the city identity, and there was no mascot or logo.
Team president Jason Wright said the reveal was "only the beginning" and the team would work on a fight song and other elements going forward.
Instead, the team has a seal that it says pays homage to its nearly 90-year history.
Nike unveiled three new uniforms to go with the announcement. One of them is a standard burgundy that looks familiar to past uniforms. The other two represent radically different concepts, one with stylized numbers and another with block lettering numbers that resemble the team's new W logo.
The team followed the announcement with a ribbon cutting at the team store, which was stocked with new merchandise, though no jerseys were available yet.
Tanya Snyder cut the ribbon, then thanked the about two dozen fans for attending, and told them she'd buy each of them one item from the store as a thank you.
Star player Jonathan Allen represented the team. He'll wear the new uniform on Sunday in the Pro Bowl.
"I think it represents what you guys did in the past," he said, motioning to the alumni. "I think it does a great job of really giving us a sense of pride, something we can all rally behind, unify behind and leave a rich legacy. I'm blessed to be a part of this. I'm proud to be a part of this.
"The name Commanders is going to mean something special to everybody in the community. We're going to uphold the legacy."
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney weighed in on the announcement: "This name change signals forward progress in the team's drive to earn the respect and loyalty of a diverse fan base and the broader community it must embrace. Go Commanders!"
