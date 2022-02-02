It's Commanders - Washington football team unveils new name and look

LANDOVER, Md. - The Washington Football Team is now the Commanders, an unveiling made amid pomp and circumstance by owners Dan and Tanya Snyder on Wednesday with about two dozen franchise legends on hand to assist.

Washington's renaming process started nearly two years ago when the team said it would remove the "Redskins" moniker, which had been criticized for being insensitive to Native American groups.

Speakers at the event worked to portray the name as a continuation of the team's history, instead of a fresh beginning.

The name is a continuation of what the team did from a branding standpoint with the Washington Football Team, where the emphasis was placed on the W and the city identity, and there was no mascot or logo.

Team president Jason Wright said the reveal was "only the beginning" and the team would work on a fight song and other elements going forward.

Instead, the team has a seal that it says pays homage to its nearly 90-year history.