It's 'Dallas Week' in Washington, but the rivalry is lacking in luster

You can throw out the records when these teams meet. And that's a good thing.
The rivalry formerly referred to as "Cowboys vs. Indians" will rebrand on Sunday, when the Dallas Cowboys (2-4) take on the Washington Football Team (1-5).
Both are coming off weeks they'd rather forget.
In Dallas, a Monday night thumping by the Arizona Cardinals led to an NFL Network report that players have lost faith in new coach Mike McCarthy.
The Cowboys had been using a high-flying offense to cover over serious defensive deficiencies - the team has allowed more points than any other in the NFL this year.
But injuries on offense, where backup quarterback Andy Dalton is working with four backups on the offensive line, has made it hard to win without a functioning defense.
In Washington the problem has been the opposite. The defense hasn't exactly been the Steel Curtain, but it's generally held well enough to keep the Football Team in games.
However, the offense has struggled to keep pace, and managed just 19 points against the lowly New York Giants last week.
Washington coach Ron Rivera was asked about this week's matchup against the Dallas D - arguably the perfect team for a struggling unit to face.
"I don’t believe in that attitude," he said. "You could’ve said the same thing about last week’s game that last week - it would’ve been the time to get things rolling.
"You’ve got to be careful with that crap. I really do think that. I’ve never bought into that. These are professional football players. There is a sense of pride, and this is a rivalry matchup. Anything goes. Within the division, to me, all bets are off. There’s no telling what’s going to happen."
Washington quarterback Kyle Allen, who was called on three weeks ago to breathe life into the offense, said the team continues to grow.
One critique of the offense has been how reliant it is on short passes, but Allen didn't see that as a negative, calling it a "high-volume offense," referring to the number of plays Washington runs.
"If you put in the work and you study during the week and you know your assignments, you can play at a high tempo in this offense," he said. "I know (offensive coordinator Scott Turner) puts a lot of trust in his guys to understand this and learn this high-volume offense, because when you can and you can play confidently and fast, it’s great.
"I think the guys are understanding that, they’re learning that week to week, they’re figuring it out and you can see guys getting more comfortable."
Even in a rebuilding year, back-to-back losses to the Giants and Cowboys would be tough to put a positive spin on, particularly given their struggles this year.
But even in a rebuilding year, and a pandemic year at that, it's still a rivalry.
"There will be a little more juice," receiver Dontrelle Inman (UVA) said. "As a kid, everybody always watched this game. It's the nation's game that everyone watches no matter what the record is."
