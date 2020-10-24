It's 'Dallas Week' in Washington, but the rivalry is lacking in luster

"I don’t believe in that attitude," he said. "You could’ve said the same thing about last week’s game that last week - it would’ve been the time to get things rolling.

"You’ve got to be careful with that crap. I really do think that. I’ve never bought into that. These are professional football players. There is a sense of pride, and this is a rivalry matchup. Anything goes. Within the division, to me, all bets are off. There’s no telling what’s going to happen."

Washington quarterback Kyle Allen, who was called on three weeks ago to breathe life into the offense, said the team continues to grow.

One critique of the offense has been how reliant it is on short passes, but Allen didn't see that as a negative, calling it a "high-volume offense," referring to the number of plays Washington runs.

"If you put in the work and you study during the week and you know your assignments, you can play at a high tempo in this offense," he said. "I know (offensive coordinator Scott Turner) puts a lot of trust in his guys to understand this and learn this high-volume offense, because when you can and you can play confidently and fast, it’s great.