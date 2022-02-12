It's Sean McVay's league, and that's evident at this year's Super Bowl

LOS ANGELES - It's a running joke in NFL circles.

"If you had a cup of coffee with Sean McVay, then you're going to be a head coach in the NFL," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said on Monday.

Taylor had two years of coffees with McVay, as a Rams assistant, before getting the head job in Cincinnati.

Three of this year's four semifinalists had coaches who have intersected with McVay at various times, most famously on the 2013 Redskins, where he worked alongside 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and Packers coach Matt LaFleur.

But Taylor said there's a reason why the league keeps calling on McVay's assistants.

"If you spend time around the guy, he gives you a ton of confidence in yourself," Taylor said.

That confidence has helped McVay keep together one of the NFL's few true superteams, with a roster designed specifically for this moment - a hometown Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

The Rams are loaded with talent, acquired at a high cost. They don't pick in the first round of the draft for the next two years, and they've traded next year's first, second, third, fourth and sixth round selections.

But as a result they've acquired impact players like Von Miller and Matthew Stafford, in addition to a mid-season move to bring in even more firepower with Odell Beckham Jr.

That collection of talent can sometimes make life harder, not easier, for coaches, though. The Rams coach said he tries to set the tone, then let the players lead behind him.

"I think their care for one another is really what's been as big as anything to get us to this point, and it's going to be what helps us finish this off as well," McVay said.

McVay is also a brilliant football mind, something the league identified early.

When he was hired five years ago, he was the league's youngest head coach. Now 36 years old, he still is.

Taylor isn't far behind, at age 38. He's riding the wave of McVay assistants for good reason, the NFL is more of an offensive league than ever before, and McVay has found a way to unlock that success.

The coaching job Taylor has done in Cincinnati has arguably been more impressive, given that he's had less to work with.

One thing both men recognize, though, is the importance of a star quarterback. Cincinnati has Joe Burrow, while McVay traded for Matthew Stafford this offseason.

Bengals offensive lineman Quinton Spain (Petersburg) said Burrow is the unquestioned leader of the offense, and backs it up with his actions.

"I told Joe, I love to play for you, because I see how tough he is," Spain said. "Sometimes quarterbacks take a sack, and they get rattled. Joe takes a sack, he bounces back up and moves on to the next play."

That toughness might get put to the test on Sunday.

Burrow was sacked nine time by the Tennessee Titans in his first playoff game, and the Rams defensive line is arguably the league's best, with loads of talent and a fearless mentality.

But while the Rams appeared to play tight in their NFC title game win over the 49ers, a potential reflection on the pressure of the moment, the Bengals have been loose all week, following Burrow's lead, and those are always dangerous teams in the season's biggest game.

"We've never surprised ourselves, I can promise you that," Taylor said. "We belong on this field, and on Super Bowl Sunday, we expect to see our guys' best."