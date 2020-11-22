It's the 3-win Cowboys vs. 3-win Washington on Thanksgiving. And first place is on the line. Must be 2020.

Wins by Dallas and Washington on Sunday have set up the most improbable of scenarios - the winner of their Thanksgiving clash will be in first place in the NFC East.

Both teams enter the game at 3-7, a half-game behind the first place team, the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6-1), and tied with the other divisional team, the New York Giants (3-7).

The Eagles don't play until Monday, and the Giants play on Sunday. That means the winner of the Cowboys-Football Team clash will enjoy a few days as the division's lone four-win team.

It will be a potential revenge game for Dallas, which lost 25-3 in Washington one month ago, a game where the team looked disinterested from start to finish.

Since then they've played the Steelers tight, and defeated the Vikings on Sunday.

Dallas quarterback Andy Dalton was knocked out of that game, but made his return against Minnesota.

He'll go against Alex Smith, who is aiming to author his own comeback story. Smith was injured in 2018 with Washington in first place in the division at 6-3. Now, in his return season, he'll get an opportunity to win one of the most unorthodox division titles of all time.