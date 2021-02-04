It's the Super Bowl of gambling, as Virginians can pick from hundreds of bets on Sunday's big game

Betting on the big game is as old as the Super Bowl itself.
This year, though, it's bigger than ever in Virginia. That's because this is the first Super Bowl since sports gambling was legalized in the state, and for the five operators seeking new customers and market share, it's a massive opportunity.
"It is the single biggest day on the calendar," said BetMGM chief revenue officer Matt Prevost. "I think it is also a day where a lot of people who don't normally bet day-in and day-out show up and decide to place a bet or two."
FanDuel Chief Marketing Officer Mike Raffensperger said the only other day that comes close is the first weekend of a new NFL season. Much like the Kentucky Derby, the Super Bowl is more of a cultural phenomenon than a football game.
This year's matchup is particularly intriguing, though early bettors have been lopsided in their plays.
At FanDuel, 84% of the money is on the Kansas City Chiefs as of Wednesday. The Chiefs are 3-point favorites over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The action is similar in the prop bets, where gamblers can bet on individual player stats.
The over/under for receiving yards by Chiefs star Tyreek Hill currently stands at 92.5, meaning if he gets 92 or fewer, the "under" bettors win, and if he gets 93 or more, the "over" betters cash their tickets.
At FanDuel, a staggering 99.5% of the money is on "over." The site has been raising the number all week in an attempt to find balance, but hasn't got there yet.
BetRivers, another site offering Virginia sports betting, has more than 300 different varieties of bets available - including options to change the point spread, pick the halftime score, and even predict whether there will be a two-point conversion.
"It's the day of the year that everyone is going to give it a try," said CEO Richard Schwartz.
The action won't stop at kickoff, with sites offering bets throughout the game on the results of individual drives.
In addition to BetMGM, FanDuel and BetRivers, DraftKings and William Hill are live and operational ahead of Sunday's game.
None of the sites will be able to offer some of the most famous Super Bowl bets, though, because of Virginia regulations that prohibit overly subjective prop bets.
That means Virginians can't bet on whether the coin toss will land on heads or tails (nationally, 50.5% of the money says tails), or what color of Gatorade will be dumped on the winning coach (orange is the current favorite).
BetMGM sports trader Darren Darby said one trend he's noticed is people betting on the Chiefs to fall behind, but also win, something they've done in past playoff games.
“The Chiefs have a habit of starting slow in playoff games but Patrick Mahomes has been able to lead them to victory in the end," Darby said in an e-mail. "Bettors are largely wagering on Kansas City +600 to trail by two scores at any point in the game but to also win by two scores against Tampa."
BetMGM is offering odds of +600 on that scenario, meaning a $100 bet returns a $600 profit if the Chiefs trail by 9 or more points, but also win the game by 9 or more points.
As for the NFL, it's slowly embracing the betting trend after years of keeping it at a distance.
Sportsbook companies are now allowed to advertise with NFL teams, which was previously banned, and FanDuel got its license in Virginia by partnering with the Washington Football Team, the first such arrangement under new league rules.
Press Your Luck
Bets currently available at FanDuel for Sunday's game. Odds that begin with a + are the amount of money won if $100 is bet. Odds that begin with a - show the amount of money that must be bet to win $100.
Tom Brady to throw for more than 350 yards, +290
Any player will score more than 3 touchdowns, +500
A team will score in the final 2 minutes of the first half, -410
There will be a safety, +900
Tampa Bay to have zero punts, +1300
Kansas City to score exactly 11 points, +25,000
