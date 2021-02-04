It's the Super Bowl of gambling, as Virginians can pick from hundreds of bets on Sunday's big game

Betting on the big game is as old as the Super Bowl itself.

This year, though, it's bigger than ever in Virginia. That's because this is the first Super Bowl since sports gambling was legalized in the state, and for the five operators seeking new customers and market share, it's a massive opportunity.

"It is the single biggest day on the calendar," said BetMGM chief revenue officer Matt Prevost. "I think it is also a day where a lot of people who don't normally bet day-in and day-out show up and decide to place a bet or two."

FanDuel Chief Marketing Officer Mike Raffensperger said the only other day that comes close is the first weekend of a new NFL season. Much like the Kentucky Derby, the Super Bowl is more of a cultural phenomenon than a football game.

This year's matchup is particularly intriguing, though early bettors have been lopsided in their plays.

At FanDuel, 84% of the money is on the Kansas City Chiefs as of Wednesday. The Chiefs are 3-point favorites over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The action is similar in the prop bets, where gamblers can bet on individual player stats.