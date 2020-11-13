It's time to get to know Washington's backup kicker - a Norwegian who loves traveling the world

Sunday's game between Washington and Detroit probably won't get much more than a passing mention on SportsCenter.

But it could be a major event in Norway.

A groin injury sustained by Football Team kicker Dustin Hopkins may leave Washington reliant on its backup, Kaare Vedvik.

Vedvik previously made headlines for a 92-yard punt against Old Dominion, when he was in college at Marshall.

His journey to the United States, and the pro game, is as much about education and a desire to see the world.

Vedvik's mother is Norwegian, and he grew up in Norway. His father is Nigerian, and a trip to Africa sparked a desire to get to know the world better.

"After I was there and learned how different cultures can be, and how different people interact with each other, it kind of opened my mind to say, hey, dude, like, the world is a lot bigger than tiny Norway," he said.

At age 19, he decided to spend a year studying abroad in Kansas, where his soccer background earned him an invitation to be the football team's kicker.

He was good at it.