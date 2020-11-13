It's time to get to know Washington's backup kicker - an Ethiopean-Norwegian who loves traveling the world

Sunday's game between Washington and Detroit probably won't get much more than a passing mention on SportsCenter.
But it could be a major event in Norway.
A groin injury sustained by Football Team kicker Dustin Hopkins may leave Washington reliant on its backup, Kaare Vedvik.
Vedvik previously made headlines for a 92-yard punt against Old Dominion, when he was in college at Marshall.
His journey to the United States, and the pro game, is as much about education and a desire to see the world.
Vedvik's mother is Norwegian, and he grew up in Norway. His father is Ethiopian, and a trip there sparked a desire to get to know the world better.
"After I was there and learned how different cultures can be, and how different people interact with each other, it kind of opened my mind to say, hey, dude, like, the world is a lot bigger than tiny Norway," he said.
At age 19, he decided to spend a year studying abroad in Kansas, where his soccer background earned him an invitation to be the football team's kicker.
He was good at it.
"As soon as I realized the opportunities you could get in the U.S. as far as sports scholarships - if you really have the ability to do something well you could go to school for free," he said. "For me, I enjoyed the U.S. so much that I really wanted to come back for school, and that's really what motivated me in the beginning to take kicking seriously."
Vedvik has found himself in demand during the coronavirus pandemic, because he can both kick and punt. With a mandatory one-week quarantine before a player can join, teams are keeping emergency backup options nearby. Vedvik can handle both roles if needed.
He joined the team in October, after doing his quarantine.
"Obviously I had to sit at the hotel for three days at first," he said. "But they had me at a real nice hotel. It was the Embassy Suites.
"I found a football field nearby and went and got some kicks in. Then I was excited to join the team and actually practice."
When he's not kicking, he's hitting the books.
He's about to get his second bachelor's degree, this one in finance (his first was international business). He said he wants to get a master's in finance, and maybe an MBA too.
"I'm going to go back to school (full-time) at some point in my life," he said. "That's something I've always wanted to do, and I'm excited about. There's life after football, and I'm excited about that too."
First, though, comes the potential challenge of jumping in on short notice if Hopkins can't play Sunday.
"There's not a lot of room to say, 'Hey, I need a couple days to get adjusted,'" he said with a laugh. "You've got to be ready to go right away. I think you just go into it and let it rip."
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD