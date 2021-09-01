It's time to meet Darryl Roberts, Washington's newest defensive back

"Bill used to always say, if you're going to if you're going to be really good at one position that's good, but the guys that stick around are the guys that can do a little bit of everything well," Roberts said. "So that just always stuck with me."

None of that guaranteed a roster spot, though, in a tough competition in Washington's secondary.

Rivera noted that Roberts needed time to fully acclimate to Washington's system, but over the past few weeks the team has seen him blossom.

"Some guys had an edge on him because they knew our system," Rivera said. "The last couple of weeks, he really stepped up to the plate, he played good football, was very physical and caught our eye.

"He's a guy that really is intriguing, and we want to see a little bit more."

Roberts described himself as "blessed" to be in an organization where he said he's seen a consuming focus on winning football games, adding that because all three of his coaches (Rivera, Jack Del Rio and Chris Harris) played in the NFL, they know exactly what they're looking for on every snap.

When he's not studying film, Roberts has taken up a new hobby where he's aiming for perfection - bowling.