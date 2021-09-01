It's time to meet Darryl Roberts, Washington's newest defensive back

ASHBURN - One of the surprises of this year's training camp was defensive back Darryl Roberts, who made Washington's 53-man roster over some tough competition.
It wasn't a surprise to those who have seen Roberts work, though.
He made the roster, in part, by doing the one thing Ron Rivera might reference more than any other - positional flex.
Roberts can play all the special teams, and all of the defensive back positions as well. He keeps a notebook with detailed notes about what the entire defense is doing in any given situation, even checking with linebackers Jon Bostic and Cole Holcomb to better understand their roles in an attempt to play his part even better.
"One of our safeties went down when I was playing on another team and I had to learn safety, like in a couple of days," Roberts said. "But the transition wasn't as hard because I already wrote different notes down and I was already looking at different positions and studying different things."
Roberts has started 31 games in a seven-year NFL career, bouncing between the Patriots, Jets, Lions and now Football Team.
He was not invited to the NFL Combine out of Marshall, but the player whose college nickname was "swagg" never gave up on himself, and took to heart something Bill Belichick told him at his first stop in New England.
"Bill used to always say, if you're going to if you're going to be really good at one position that's good, but the guys that stick around are the guys that can do a little bit of everything well," Roberts said. "So that just always stuck with me."
None of that guaranteed a roster spot, though, in a tough competition in Washington's secondary.
Rivera noted that Roberts needed time to fully acclimate to Washington's system, but over the past few weeks the team has seen him blossom.
"Some guys had an edge on him because they knew our system," Rivera said. "The last couple of weeks, he really stepped up to the plate, he played good football, was very physical and caught our eye.
"He's a guy that really is intriguing, and we want to see a little bit more."
Roberts described himself as "blessed" to be in an organization where he said he's seen a consuming focus on winning football games, adding that because all three of his coaches (Rivera, Jack Del Rio and Chris Harris) played in the NFL, they know exactly what they're looking for on every snap.
When he's not studying film, Roberts has taken up a new hobby where he's aiming for perfection - bowling.
"This offseason I got two bowling balls and I started getting kind of serious," he said.
He said he's averaging about 180, but put up a 222 shortly before reporting to camp. Still, that's not the best mark on the unit. Cornerback Kendall Fuller told Roberts he's rolled a 260 before.
For now, the two will settle for competing against NFL foes, after a celebratory day Tuesday for Roberts after learning he'd stick around for a seventh NFL season.
"It was a great day," he said. "You just never know, so it never gets old. A lot of excitement for my family."
Note: Washington began assembling its practice squad on Wednesday. Running back Peyton Barber, wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden (Liberty), center Keith Ismael and safety Jeremy Reaves were some of the headliners. Quarterback Steven Montez signed with Detroit's practice squad.
