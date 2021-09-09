'I've done it before and I can do it again': Washington's Landon Collins is chasing greatness in a make-or-break season

"That pressure comes from way before being on the field, way before being in the NFL. That pressure comes from high school, being a five-star athlete to being a college All-American, to being now in the NFL as one of the top athletes that’s on this team. That pressure is always on me.

"I take that pressure every day. It is something that I live up to. It’s something that I walk into that stadium with a smile on my face, because it is on my back. Pressure breaks pipes, but I am a strong pipe, I can promise you that."

Collins will benefit from what will unquestionably be the best supporting cast of his time in Washington. The Football Team has three safeties - Collins, Bobby McCain and Kam Curl - who will rotate playing time, and this will be the team's second season under Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio.

The irony is that Collins almost certainly wouldn't be in Washington under the Rivera regime - the new coach prefers free-agent signings more like McCain than the splashy Collins - but he is reaping the rewards of a system that could allow him to thrive.