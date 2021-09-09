'I've done it before and I can do it again': Washington's Landon Collins is chasing greatness in a make-or-break season

Washington's Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Chargers offers a number of juicy matchups.
Fans will get to see two of the top pass rushers in football, Chase Young and Joey Bosa. Chargers rookie phenom Justin Herbert will start his second season under center, while Ryan Fitzpatrick will start his 17th season in what he describes as the best situation of his career.
And new Chargers coach Brandon Staley, a defensive mastermind, will match wits against Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner in a game that Vegas, sensing the intrigue, is calling a pick 'em.
But the most intriguing matchup this season is an internal one, as Washington safety Landon Collins takes on the expectations and hype of his contract.
Collins arrived in Washington three years ago on a 6-year, $84 million deal that validated his standing as one of the league's top defensive backs. He spoke of the inspiration the late Sean Taylor provided him, and wanting to continue that legacy in DC.
His first season and a half in Washington, he was unable to create that impact, and when he went down with a torn Achilles last year, traditionally a 12-month recovery period, it wasn't unreasonable to think that was the end of his time in Washington.
The team has the option to cut him loose at the end of this year, leaving $39.5 million unpaid from the final three years of his deal.
Collins had other plans.
He returned to the field in 8 months, a remarkable speed of recovery. Then he started making plays at training camp. Then he made a monster hit on Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss in a preseason game, reading the play from 20 yards away and sprinting into the backfield.
Is he on the verge of one of the greatest bounceback seasons in recent memory?
"My first day, we had our physicals, and I had butterflies in my stomach," he said of reporting to training camp. "That was the first time I had butterflies for camp in a long time."
The league is littered with players who were overpaid in Washington, then discarded. If Collins is cut loose after this season, nobody will feel sorry for him - he'll make out quite well financially, and other opportunities will await. That's not what he's after, though.
He also knows that he can't merely be good this year. To justify the team keeping him on at that cost, he must be great.
"I want to prove that I am the best safety, always, on the field and around the league," he said. "I've done it before and I can do it again. That is my job. That is what they brought me here for. They didn’t give me that paycheck just to come in here and lollygag. I put that on my shoulders all the time.
"That pressure comes from way before being on the field, way before being in the NFL. That pressure comes from high school, being a five-star athlete to being a college All-American, to being now in the NFL as one of the top athletes that’s on this team. That pressure is always on me.
"I take that pressure every day. It is something that I live up to. It’s something that I walk into that stadium with a smile on my face, because it is on my back. Pressure breaks pipes, but I am a strong pipe, I can promise you that."
Collins will benefit from what will unquestionably be the best supporting cast of his time in Washington. The Football Team has three safeties - Collins, Bobby McCain and Kam Curl - who will rotate playing time, and this will be the team's second season under Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio.
The irony is that Collins almost certainly wouldn't be in Washington under the Rivera regime - the new coach prefers free-agent signings more like McCain than the splashy Collins - but he is reaping the rewards of a system that could allow him to thrive.
“They brought some tough guys in here, some great guys, guys that came out here to compete," Collins said. "I loved it because we didn't have nobody complaining. That's the biggest thing I was worried about. My first couple of years a lot of people complained and worried about (hot training camp practices). Nobody complained (this year), they just came out here and practiced. When you've got guys like that come out here and play for the love of the game, it's amazing.”
The man who will ultimately decide Collins' fate appreciated the compliment.
"He's a guy that we feel really good about," Rivera said. "I appreciate the fact that he's noticed it because one of the things we are trying to do is we're trying to change things and put things in a position where we accomplish what our intent is and that is to build a sustainable winning culture, and hopefully he can continue to be part of it because he's done such a good job for us.”
The odds are stacked against Collins. Coming back from an Achilles injury is one of the toughest things to do in football, and to do so at a Pro Bowl level will be even harder.
The first obstacle is mental, but Collins feels like he's cleared that one.
"I think my first time ever breaking (on a route), I broke to my right one time and I thought I was about to fall on my face," he said. "My leg caught myself and I just kind of came out of it. From that point on it was the sky was the limit. I just knew I had it back."
Now he'll match wits against some of the league's best quarterbacks over the next four months, aiming to prove he deserves a long-term opportunity in Washington.
"What Ron is doing now, man, he's done an amazing job," Collins said. "I just want to be a part of it as long as I can, because it's a special team for sure.”
