Ives' call not 'magical,' but it transforms Bowman into a Richmond winner

However, Alex Bowman and crew chief Greg Ives scrapped that storyline.

“We took off,” Bowman said of the final restart with 12 laps remaining, when his Chevrolet rocketed past Logano and Hamlin on the inside.

So what was that magical change, and did Ives expect it to work as well as it did?

“Yeah, of course I did,” Ives said with a chuckle. “Going back to something I learned with Dale [Earnhardt Jr., for whom Ives served as crew chief from 2015 to ‘17] here, I think we were running top five, top eight, something like that. We had an adjustment late.

“It worked OK, but didn’t work quite exactly how we wanted. He didn’t yell at me, but he advised me on some of the things that this track did in the last 50 laps.

“At the start of [this] race, we knew we had a 30-lap run there [to the competition caution]. We made some adjustments to try to trial that. I’m not going to sit here and lie. I knew we were going in the right direction. I didn’t think it was anything magical.”