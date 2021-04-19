Ives' call not 'magical,' but it transforms Bowman into a Richmond winner

Want a glimpse into the imperfect science of being a NASCAR crew chief?
The end of Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 was a great case study.
The Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotas of Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. throttled the field during most of the Cup Series’ stop at Richmond Raceway. They combined to lead 314 of 400 laps, during which Hamlin collected his fourth and fifth stage wins of the season.
Toyota’s dominance was hardly a surprise — JGR cars had won seven of the past 10 Cup races in Richmond.
So even when Truex was caught speeding on pit road — dropping him to the rear of the lead lap — and Joey Logano had surged into the lead during the final stage, the win still appeared destined for Hamlin. The Manchester High School graduate reeled in the Team Penske driver over the final 50 laps, all but wiping out a nearly two-second deficit and placing his Toyota on the left rear bumper of Logano’s Ford, waiting for the perfect time to pounce.
Then came a caution for Kevin Harvick’s spinning Ford with 18 laps remaining. Undeterred, Hamlin’s pit crew won the battle off pit road, and Hamlin’s first Cup victory of the season and the 45th of his sure-fire Hall of Fame career seemed inevitable.
Headlines such as “Toyota Owns the 400 (again)” danced in editors’ heads.
However, Alex Bowman and crew chief Greg Ives scrapped that storyline.
“We took off,” Bowman said of the final restart with 12 laps remaining, when his Chevrolet rocketed past Logano and Hamlin on the inside.
So what was that magical change, and did Ives expect it to work as well as it did?
“Yeah, of course I did,” Ives said with a chuckle. “Going back to something I learned with Dale [Earnhardt Jr., for whom Ives served as crew chief from 2015 to ‘17] here, I think we were running top five, top eight, something like that. We had an adjustment late.
“It worked OK, but didn’t work quite exactly how we wanted. He didn’t yell at me, but he advised me on some of the things that this track did in the last 50 laps.
“At the start of [this] race, we knew we had a 30-lap run there [to the competition caution]. We made some adjustments to try to trial that. I’m not going to sit here and lie. I knew we were going in the right direction. I didn’t think it was anything magical.”
Wasn’t it? It helped transform a driver who had led one lap and never finished better than ninth in nine previous races at Richmond — with an average finish of 23.8 — into a winner Sunday. And it put Hendrick Motorsports back in victory lane at Richmond for the first time since 2008, when Jimmie Johnson piloted the same No. 48 to victory.
Bowman wasn’t shy about whom he thought deserved credit for his third career Cup victory.
“Greg has a tall task when it comes to here and Martinsville [Speedway] specifically,” Bowman said. “I kind of drive the racetrack wrong. I can’t figure out how to force myself not to. So he has to make a race car do a lot, do some things that aren’t really normal for this place.
“Instead of telling me, ‘Hey, you need to do this different, you need to drive different.’ He just goes to work on making the race car do what I ask of it. It’s really paying off here lately.”
By playing a hunch despite no practice time, Ives helped lock a third Hendrick driver into the Cup playoffs — with Kyle Larson and William Byron — while spoiling a Hamlin homecoming that included 207 laps led.
“I would say majority of the time these races come down to restarts at the end of the race with a handful of laps to go,” Ives explained. “... You have that adjustment in your mind that you’re going to use. Until it happens, you never know it’s going to work.”
