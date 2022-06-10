Jack Del Rio fined $100,000 for comments, money to go to Jan. 6 memorial fund

Washington Commanders assistant Jack Del Rio has been fined $100,000 by the team for comments referring to the Jan. 6 insurrection as a "dust-up" on Wednesday.

Team coach Ron Rivera released the following statement on Thursday:

"This morning I met with Coach Del Rio to express how disappointed I am in his comments on Wednesday. His comments do not reflect the organization's views and are extremely hurtful to our great community here in the DMV.

"As we saw (Thursday) night in the hearings, what happened on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 was an act of domestic terrorism. A group of citizens attempted to overturn the results of a free and fair election, and as a result, lives were lost and the Capitol building was damaged. Coach Del Rio did apologize for his comments on Wednesday and he understands the distinction between the events of that dark day and peaceful protests, which are a hallmark of our democracy.

"He does have the right to voice his opinion as a citizen of the United States and it most certainly is his constitutional right to do so. However, words have consequences and his words hurt a lot of people in our community. I want to make it clear that our organization will not tolerate any equivalency between those who demanded justice in the wake of George Floyd's murder and the actions of those on January 6 who sought to topple our government.

"After reflecting on the situation and circumstances, I have decided to fine Coach Del Rio $100,000, which the team will donate to the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund. I feel strongly that after our conversation this morning, he will have a greater understanding for the impact of his language and the values that our team stands for."

Del Rio, first on Twitter and then at a press conference, asked why the protests and destruction of property in the aftermath of George Floyd's death aren't being investigated with the same vigor.

"Why are we not looking into those things?" Del Rio said. "Because it's kind of hard for me to say, I can realistically look at it, I can look at images on the TV, people's livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem. And then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we're going to make that a major deal."

Later in the afternoon, he issued a statement on Twitter apologizing for his wording.

"Referencing (Jan. 6) as a dust-up was irresponsible and negligent and I am sorry," Del Rio wrote. "I stand by my comments condemning violence in communities across the country. I say that while also expressing my support as an American citizen for peaceful protest in our country. I have fully supported all peaceful protests in America."