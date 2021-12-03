Jack Del Rio heads back to face the Raiders with his defense playing its best football of the year

They're not yet perfect - the Seahawks had a big completion last week when McCain failed to pick up a receiver, and Curl missed what should have been an easy interception ("s--- happens," he said, shaking his head).

But the improvement is evident, as is the promise of Curl, who has done well enough in his second season that Washington was willing to risk burning the bridge with Collins, one of the league's highest-paid players, by moving him to a new role.

While Collins has been vocal about his unhappiness, he's also been clear that when it's time to practice, he sets it all aside and gives everything he's got - many players cite him as one of the team's leaders.

"He's a team player, so he wants to win," Curl said. "That's really all it is about is winning games. And when you want to win you're gonna do what you've got to do for the team."

Curl said he appreciates the accolades, and feels like he's starting to garner recognition for his play, but knows it won't mean anything if Washington can't build its November momentum into a playoff run.

"I've got the confidence that I'm one of the best in the league," he said. "Just gotta keep showing it. Every week I've got to keep being more consistent ... all the little comparisons, I'm not worried about that. I'm just trying to help my team win."